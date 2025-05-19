Miniot’s really strange turntable is wheely clever

No stylus, no magnets and no coils – this turntable looks like it came from the future

Miniot Wheel 3 vertical turntable
(Image credit: Miniot)
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The Miniot Wheel 3 plays records from below with an optical sensor instead of a stylus, and can be wall mounted, laid flat or sat on its stand.

It's priced at £1,973 / €2,300 / AU$4,105 and is available to pre-order now.

When you think of a turntable, there are some things you expect to see – a plinth, for starters. There's also usually a tonearm and stylus.

However, the Wheel 3 from Miniot doesn't appear to have any of those things. It doesn't even sit like a normal turntable either.

It plays vinyls vertically, and it's so compact it effectively disappears behind your records – so you can hang it on the wall as an interactive, moving work of art.

Miniot Wheel 3 vertical turntable

(Image credit: Miniot)

In some ways, the Wheel 3 has more in common with a CD player than a traditional turntable. Instead of the traditional tonearm and cartridge, it uses an optical stylus that reads the grooves.

There's also a bespoke pre-amp inside to handle the resulting audio, and the motor speed is optically-controlled for perfect playback.

Miniot Wheel 3 vertical turntable

(Image credit: Miniot)

Miniot Wheel 3: key features and pricing

The Wheel 3 isn't the first vertical turntable by a long shot. Indeed, it's the third Wheel from Miniot, and many manufacturers have experimented with vertical designs. Pro-Ject most recently impressed with its VT-E turntable, but the design here is striking.

The optically-controlled motor is direct drive for precision, and while it doesn't look like there's a tonearm, there actually is – it just lives underneath the record rather than above.

The hidden arm moves vertically from the bottom to the top, and keeps the optical sensor close to the surface of the vinyl without any physical contact.

According to Miniot, this is a go-anywhere turntable. You can lay it flat, use it on its stand, or hang it on the wall. It even works upside down. And if the standard model isn't enough of a statement piece, there will be a special edition in the near future with a solid wooden back.

Miniot Wheel 3 vertical turntable

(Image credit: Miniot)

The Miniot Wheel 3 is available to pre-order now for £1,973 / €2,300 / AU$4,105. US pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

