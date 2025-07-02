Orange's O turntable puts a touch of 60s passion into your platters

Quick Summary Orange has launched the O Turntable, a £499 / $699 belt-driven record player with a built-in MM phono stage and a very striking, 60s-inspired design. You can have any colour you like as long as it's white.

Orange is one of the world's most recognisable audio brands thanks to its iconic amplifiers, which have powered rock and pop for decades.

These days it also makes a range of home audio and Hi-Fi products too, and that range now includes the very striking O Turntable.

Orange's talents weren't just in making things loud on stage. In the late 1960s, founder Cliff Cooper launched Orange Studios, Orange Records and Orange DJ Consoles to record, release and play music from a range of big names including Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac and The Bee Gees.

The O Turntable is in part a homage to that history, but there's nothing retro about its construction.

The O Turntable is a good-looking thing thanks to its white gloss plinth and Voice Of The World slipmat. It's designed for serious music fans and priced in line with some of the best turntables on the market.

Orange O Turntable: key features and pricing

The O Turntable is a belt-driven deck with a 24V low-noise synchronous motor featuring a custom PCB and aluminium pulley system to deliver what Orange says is "rock-steady" playback speed.

The platter is a 23mm high-mass phenolic model that the firm says delivers smoother rotation and tighter speed stability that you'd normally only find in much more expensive models. There's also a built-in moving magnet phono stage.

As you'd expect, the cartridge is a moving magnet type, and it's installed on an auto-bias tonearm with low friction bearings, preset bias and a push-fit counterweight.

The O Turntable is available now in the UK and Europe, and will reach the USA later in July 2025.

Pricing is £499 / €599 / $699 (about AU$1,042) and it's available online and, in the UK, through well-known retailers such as Richer Sounds, Selfridges and Harrods.