Crosley’s new turntable package promises to be an all-in-wonder, but you should try before you buy
The C65 Record Player promises to be a good value turntable and speaker system with Bluetooth as well as vinyl
Quick Summary
The Crosley C65 is an affordable turntable package with twin wireless speakers and the ability to stream from your phone.
Priced from £289 / $299 (about €333 / AU$592), it should offer great value for first-time hi-fi users.
Crosley has announced a new hi-fi package, the Crosley C65 Record Player. In addition to the turntable it also comes with 50W speakers, and its amplifier is switchable so you can use the turntable with external hi-fi components if you upgrade later.
As we've come to expect from Crosley it's a good-looking thing with distinctive retro looks – I'm getting a bit of a 1950s cars-with-fins and diner jukebox vibe – but while the outside is old-fashioned there's a Bluetooth module inside so you can also stream from your smartphone.
Crosley C65 Record Player: key features and price
There's a bit of confusion over the spec here, because while the marketing says the speakers are 50W the specifications on Crosley's own website says that they are 80W (2 x 40W). But there's no confusion over the rest of the spec.
It's a two-speed belt-driven turntable with a pre-mounted Audio-Technica ATN3600L cartridge, a carbon fibre tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skate, and a full-sized steel platter. The plinth is "audio-grade" MDF and it's mounted on vibration control feet.
The C65 is priced somewhere in the middle of the affordable audio bracket, with a RRP of £289 / $299 (about €333 / AU$592), and it'll be sold alongside other affordable turntables in the likes of HMV and similar retailers.
I'm usually a fan of finding the best price online and ordering by post, but this is one I'd suggest trying before buying. When we reviewed the Crosley C62 two years ago – a similarly specified turntable and speakers package from Crosley's C series – we were really disappointed by the sound quality during vinyl playback, with noticeable speed issues.
Hopefully that's something Crosley has addressed for this latest generation turntable.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.