Crosley’s new turntable package promises to be an all-in-wonder, but you should try before you buy

Quick Summary The Crosley C65 is an affordable turntable package with twin wireless speakers and the ability to stream from your phone. Priced from £289 / $299 (about €333 / AU$592), it should offer great value for first-time hi-fi users.

Crosley has announced a new hi-fi package, the Crosley C65 Record Player. In addition to the turntable it also comes with 50W speakers, and its amplifier is switchable so you can use the turntable with external hi-fi components if you upgrade later.

As we've come to expect from Crosley it's a good-looking thing with distinctive retro looks – I'm getting a bit of a 1950s cars-with-fins and diner jukebox vibe – but while the outside is old-fashioned there's a Bluetooth module inside so you can also stream from your smartphone.

(Image credit: Crosley Radio Europe)

Crosley C65 Record Player: key features and price

There's a bit of confusion over the spec here, because while the marketing says the speakers are 50W the specifications on Crosley's own website says that they are 80W (2 x 40W). But there's no confusion over the rest of the spec.

It's a two-speed belt-driven turntable with a pre-mounted Audio-Technica ATN3600L cartridge, a carbon fibre tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skate, and a full-sized steel platter. The plinth is "audio-grade" MDF and it's mounted on vibration control feet.

The C65 is priced somewhere in the middle of the affordable audio bracket, with a RRP of £289 / $299 (about €333 / AU$592), and it'll be sold alongside other affordable turntables in the likes of HMV and similar retailers.

I'm usually a fan of finding the best price online and ordering by post, but this is one I'd suggest trying before buying. When we reviewed the Crosley C62 two years ago – a similarly specified turntable and speakers package from Crosley's C series – we were really disappointed by the sound quality during vinyl playback, with noticeable speed issues.

Hopefully that's something Crosley has addressed for this latest generation turntable.