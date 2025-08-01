Sky and Virgin Media just got a free rival box that could convince you to ditch the monthly payments

Quick Summary Freely and Netgem have partnered to bring the Sky-rivalling free TV service to Netgem TV boxes later this year. It could be a sign that Freely will roll out to other streaming devices in future.

The free, internet-provided TV service that rivals Freeview in the UK has finally made the switch to streaming devices.

Launching in the spring of 2024 on TVs, Freely has announced a partnership with Netgem that will see customers able to access its channels through its set-top-boxes. This will hopefully lead to a wider rollout of Freely-enabled devices in the near future.

Netgem TV is a UK based service that works with many internet service providers up and down the country. Your ISP might offer you a Netgem streaming box and viewing package as part of your broadband plan, for example.

Freely, on the other hand, is a terrestrial streaming service that provides access to more than 40 live TV channels. This includes BBC, ITV, Channel and 5. It also links with each broadcaster's dedicated free streaming platform, such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, to offer catch-up and on demand shows and films.

TVs from the likes of Panasonic, Philips and Hisense, as well as Roku TV models, can access Freely already, but getting the service onto streaming devices was always important for widening its user base.

Could Freely come to other streaming devices?

Earlier this year, T3 learned of the potential for a dedicated streamer powered by TiVo and featuring Freely, but this Netgem deal has beaten it to the punch. The service will arrive on Netgem boxes later this year.

"Freely was created to make free TV work for everyone. Expanding to 'plug-in and stream' devices is an important and natural next step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full experience without the need for a TV upgrade or paid subscription," said the CEO of Freely's parent company, Everyone TV, Jonathan Thompson.

"In partnership with Netgem, we’re launching streaming devices to make it easier than ever for UK audiences to enjoy the nation’s favourite TV, for free, on the TV you already have."

Hopefully, this marks the beginning of a wider rollout to multiple streaming devices – including many we already own. Imagine being able to ditch Freeview or even Sky and Virgin Media for a Freely-powered Amazon Fire TV Stick – and not have to pay a monthly fee.

As for Netgem, you should talk to your ISP to see if it offers the box as part of its packages. TalkTalk, for example, carries Netgem, as do Community Fibre, brsk*, and Connect Fibre.