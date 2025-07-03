Your TV could lose 100s of free channels soon if you don't take action

Quick Summary Amazon will shut down Freevee from August, it states in a message on the TV app. Free channels and on demand content will switch to Prime Video instead. It will be available to watch without Prime membership, Amazon confirms.

TV viewers in the UK, US and elsewhere are facing the shut down of 100s of free TV channels at the start of August.

As warned at the tail end of last year, Amazon will be killing its Freevee service and app from August – ending access to its on demand content and multiple live TV stations.

A message pops up when you open the app that confirms its demise. However, it also reveals that Freevee Originals and some of the live TV services will continue on the main Prime Video app. What's more, you won't need Prime membership to watch the free content.

You'll just need to sign into Prime Video with your Amazon account.

Of course, if you don't have the Prime Video app on your TV or you've deleted it in the past, you'll need to redownload it to continue to receive affected channels.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What is Freevee and what does it offer?

Freevee was launched in 2022 as a rebrand of IMDb Freedive / IMDb TV. The Amazon-owned Internet Movie Database had launched its own free TV streaming service in 2019, but Amazon decided to relaunch it to rival other over-the-top FAST services, such as Pluto TV and Tubi.

However, last year it decided to phase out the Freevee name and separate offering to simplify its streaming services.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels," it said in a statement last November.

Some of the Freevee channels can already be found on Prime Video under the "Live TV" tab.

They include dedicated stations for specific shows, such as Hell's Kitchen and The Great British Menu in the UK, plus the likes of U&The Past and World War TV.

It's worth noting that some channels have yet to make the jump.