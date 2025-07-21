You can watch this steamy Prime Video series for free right now on YouTube

We're now about a decade into the era of streaming platforms dominating our home viewing patterns, and it can sometimes feel like you need a subscription to watch literally anything you want. Every so often, though, patience is rewarded and people get to tune in to a show that normally costs money, entirely for free.

That's just what's happened in the case of The Summer I Turned Pretty, one of Amazon Prime Video's most popular romantic shows. You can now watch all of the first two seasons of the show for free on YouTube, to celebrate the return of the show for its third and final season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty S1E1 Full Episode | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has occasionally made this play before, and while it doesn't always leave the shows up on YouTube in perpetuity, you should have a good chunk of time in which to check this run of episodes out, if you've ever been curious about the show. It's very much a case of not looking a gift horse in the mouth – this is free content, people!

The show started back in 2022, which really isn't all that long ago, and underlines the fact that this has been a pretty lightning-quick franchise. It'll have had three seasons in a little over three years, wrapping up without dragging things out too long, and keeping things short and sweet.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It all revolves around Belly, a young woman who finds herself the centre of attention when she goes on a summer trip with a family friend – and that friend's two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. They're both basically male models, and what follows is a very long game of "will she, won't she" with both of them, as Belly's affections wax and wane over each brother.

The core question that simmers for the whole show (and is the heart of things in the new, third season) is which brother she'll end up with. That might sound a little far-fetched, but this is the world of romantic TV, so it all makes sense when you watch it.

Watch it you can, of course, thanks to this welcome freebie from Prime Video – if you've been thinking of trying the show out, this seems like a great time to do so.

