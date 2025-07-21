Meross' new smart smoke alarm might be its most intelligent gadget yet

QUICK SUMMARY Meross has just launched its new MA151 Smart Smoke Alarm, offering fast, accurate smoke detection with dual optical sensors, a reduced false alarm rate, and smart home integration through the MSH450 Hub. Available now for $29.99 (around £24), it ships internationally from the Meross US store with plug options for US, UK, EU and AU buyers.

Everyone loves a smart home gadget, but when it’s built to actually protect your home and the people in it, that’s when it really matters. That’s why products like water leak detectors and the best smart security cameras have been gaining traction, and now Meross is stepping in with something that might raise the bar.

The smart home brand has just launched its new MA151 Smart Smoke Alarm. It combines advanced detection tech with smart automation to help keep your home safer, and it looks like one of Meross’s most capable products yet.

Meross already has a solid lineup with its smart plugs and thermostat, but this is only the second smart smoke alarm the brand has released. Based on what’s inside, it could easily be the smartest one so far.

(Image credit: Meross)

The MA151 uses dual optical sensors and a pro-grade chipset that can tell the difference between actual smoke and steam. It responds in just 0.02 seconds after confirming a detection, and an insect-proof mesh helps prevent false alarms caused by small intruders.

It also adapts to dust, changing temperatures, and other common triggers, and Meross says lab tests show the false alarm rate has dropped by 300 percent compared to its earlier GS559A model.

(Image credit: Meross)

Working alongside the Meross MSH450 Hub, the device itself gives off an 85-decibel alert, whilst the hub pushes that up to 110 decibels to make sure everyone hears it. You’ll also get real-time notifications for low battery, faults, tampering and alarm clearance, and the system supports alerts for multiple users.

The MA151 is available now for $29.99 from the Meross store, which is about £24 in the UK. It’s currently only sold through the US store, but international shipping is available and you can choose between US, UK, EU or AU versions when checking out.