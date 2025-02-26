Meross' brand new outdoor smart plug will automatically track your power usage without an internet connection
It's the perfect gadget to keep rising energy costs down
QUICK SUMMARY
Meross has launched its new Matter-compatible smart plug, allowing users to emotely control their outdoor devices with ease. It can also track power consumption without an internet connection, making it ideal for areas with weak Wi-Fi.
The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug is available now on the Meross online store and Amazon.
Meross has launched its new Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (MOP320), allowing users to remotely control their outdoor devices with ease. The plug features two individually controllable outlets and is Matter-compatible, ensuring seamless integration with a variety of smart home ecosystems.
Whilst this isn’t Meross’ first outdoor smart plug, the brand is well known for its extensive smart home lineup, including some of the best smart thermostats. This latest release further expands the ways Meross users can enhance their smart home setup, especially as warmer months approach.
The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug is now available for £36.40/$45.99/€41.99, both on the Meross online store and Amazon.
One huge benefit is that users can track power consumption per outlet via the Meross app, helping to reduce energy costs. Meross also notes that the plug will operate without an internet connection, making it ideal for areas with weak Wi-Fi.
Other features include the ability to set timers and schedules, or aligning functions to the time of sunrise or sunset. The plug also has a 1.5-metre power cord and IP44 water and dust-resistant housing, meaning it can withstand a range of weather conditions.
Take a look at our round up of the best smart plugs for some indoor options.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
