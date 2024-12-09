Meross takes on Google with the launch of its first Matter-compatible smart thermostat

It’s the third model in history to receive Matter certification

Matter-compatible smart thermostat
(Image credit: Meross)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Meross has unveiled its first-ever Matter-certified smart thermostat, making it compatible with a wide range of smart home platforms. It is only the third thermostat to achieve Matter certification, following the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen).

Priced at $99 (approximately £75), it's currently available for purchase exclusively in the US through the Meross online store.

Meross has launched its first Matter-certified smart thermostat, meaning it's compatible with a variety of smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. This extensive coverage also means it'll cover around 95% of North American heating and cooling systems.

As it stands, there are only two Matter-certified thermostats that are compatible with North American heating and cooling systems – the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) – both from Google. The Meross smart thermostat therefore broadens the selection of available models, and for a much cheaper price as well.

It features a white glass panel with a touch screen, and is available to buy for $99 (around £75) from the Meross online store. It's currently exclusive to the US, but will be released to further countries in due course.

Matter-compatible smart thermostat

(Image credit: Meross)

Meross’ smart thermostat offers advanced features like smart scheduling and energy tracking, and it can be set up and controlled via the Meross app or your preferred smart home platform.

It is also compatible with Meross’ Matter-certified smart temperature and humidity sensors, a feature that Google’s models lack. Whilst a Meross hub is required for this integration, it ensures a more seamless experience within the same system. The Nest Learning Thermostat includes room sensors, but they aren't compatible with Matter.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸