Meross takes on Google with the launch of its first Matter-compatible smart thermostat

QUICK SUMMARY
Meross has unveiled its first-ever Matter-certified smart thermostat, making it compatible with a wide range of smart home platforms. It is only the third thermostat to achieve Matter certification, following the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen).
Priced at $99 (approximately £75), it's currently available for purchase exclusively in the US through the Meross online store.
Meross has launched its first Matter-certified smart thermostat, meaning it's compatible with a variety of smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. This extensive coverage also means it'll cover around 95% of North American heating and cooling systems.
As it stands, there are only two Matter-certified thermostats that are compatible with North American heating and cooling systems – the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) – both from Google. The Meross smart thermostat therefore broadens the selection of available models, and for a much cheaper price as well.
It features a white glass panel with a touch screen, and is available to buy for $99 (around £75) from the Meross online store. It's currently exclusive to the US, but will be released to further countries in due course.
Meross’ smart thermostat offers advanced features like smart scheduling and energy tracking, and it can be set up and controlled via the Meross app or your preferred smart home platform.
It is also compatible with Meross’ Matter-certified smart temperature and humidity sensors, a feature that Google’s models lack. Whilst a Meross hub is required for this integration, it ensures a more seamless experience within the same system. The Nest Learning Thermostat includes room sensors, but they aren't compatible with Matter.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Apple Watch just got a great free update to help you get home safely
Uber has significantly improved its Live Activities feed
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Home’s ‘Help Me’ script is finally available and it’s made automations easier
Public Preview users can now use Gemini to make custom automations in Google Home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Should you keep the heating on low all day? An expert reveals all
The age-long question has finally been answered
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Energy expert reveals ideal temperature for your thermostat this winter
Were you aware of this?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind
The Level Lock+ (Matter) is seriously impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Matter’s getting an upgrade to make smart home setups even simpler
There's a new version of the smart home standard coming to Apple, Google, Alexa and more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google Nest’s new thermostat has better controls than before – thanks to this handy comfort feature
I only want the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat because of this accessory
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This is the exact date you should turn your heating on, reveals energy expert
Heat your house while keeping your bills down with these heating tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eve upgrades its smart light switch with iOS 18 controls and Matter support
The Eve Light Switch now supports Matter and can be controlled via iOS 18
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Flic smart buttons and hubs can now control your Matter devices
Flic introduces Matter to its smart hubs for better control and flexibility than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published