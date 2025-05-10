Your smart home just got easier to manage – thanks to Matter’s new update
It brings three exciting features with it
QUICK SUMMARY
The CSA has rolled out Matter 1.4.1 – a small but meaningful update focused on making smart home setup smoother. It introduces enhanced setup flow for in-app consent, a multi-device setup QR code for onboarding multiple devices at once, and NFC-based onboarding for easier installs.
The CSA announced earlier this week that it's rolling out a fresh Matter update, and this one's all about making the smart home setup process a whole lot smoother. Whilst the concept of Matter is supposed to do this anyways, things can still get a bit fiddly, meaning the new update aims to iron out those wrinkles.
Now, if you were expecting Matter 1.5 to be next after the previous 1.4 update, you're not alone. We were surprised to see that Matter update 1.4.1 arrived instead, suggesting this is more of an interim update that acts as a bridge between two major releases.
As mentioned, Matter 1.4.1 is focused on improving the device onboarding experience, with three key new features – enhanced setup flow (ESF), multi-device setup QR code and onboarding via NFC tag.
The ESF will allow users to accept manufacturers' terms of service right inside Matter-compatible apps. Previously, if a device required consent, users had to jump into the manufacturer’s own app, agree to the terms there, and then hop back into the Matter app. This can now all happen in one place, making things a lot more seamless.
If you have a bunch of devices to set up at once, the multi-device setup QR code feature is for you. Instead of scanning separate QR codes one by one, you can now use a single QR code to onboard multiple devices at once.
Finally, onboarding info via an NFC tag means manufacturers can now embed setup data into an NFC tag, so you just tap your phone to the device and get started.
That said, whilst this update improves onboarding in a big way, it doesn’t introduce any new device types. Some of the devices that were expected, including some new smart garden tools, didn’t make the cut this time and are now pushed back to the next big release.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Check out the 5 reasons why you should upgrade to Matter-compatible smart home gadgets next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Philips Hue rolls out updates for its two most popular smart home devices
It's that time again
-
Huawei unveils smart lock with built-in security camera and 5 unlocking modes
It builds on the original model from 2022
-
Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters
Arlo upgrades its affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home integration
-
Hisense unveils largest-ever Combi Fridge Freezer with impressive 413-litre capacity
That's 52 litres more than its predecessor
-
A new Philips Hue smart button is on its way – I already like it more than the last one
It's finally happening
-
Govee's new Matter-compatible outdoor lights are here – but the design might surprise you
What do you think?
-
5 reasons why you should upgrade to Matter-compatible smart home gadgets
Have you taken the plunge yet?
-
Nanoleaf’s new Pegboard Desk Dock is the must-have desk accessory of the year
Think smart light…then level it up