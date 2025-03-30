New Matter leak reveals exciting smart garden tools heading our way – a lot sooner than expected

A recent leak reveals that the upcoming Matter 1.5 update, expected in Spring 2025, will bring Matter compatibility to smart garden products from at least six companies, including Rachio, Grundfos, Gardena, and more.

As a tech writer, I'm always keeping an eye on a variety of sources for the latest on upcoming products. Sometimes it’s the CSA, other times it’s apps leaking products a little too early in their sync section – which is exactly what just happened with Philips Hue’s upcoming video doorbell. However, I’ve never had a product leak come via Matter...until now.

Last updated in November 2024, the latest Matter update details have just leaked, indicating at least six companies will be rolling out Matter-compatible smart garden products in the next few months. Smart garden gear is still a bit scarce, aside from things like the best outdoor lighting and best robot lawn mowers, so this is pretty big news.

The Matter 1.5 update is expected to drop in within the next month or so, although an exact release date is still under wraps.

The November 2024 update introduced support for things like heat pumps, electric water heaters and balcony power plant devices. However, according to CyberModStudio, Matter 1.5 is set to bring irrigation systems and soil sensors into the fold too.

So far, we know companies like Gardena, Rachio, Grundfos, Grimsholm, Nordic Semiconductors, and PuzL Labs are all part of the lineup.

There’s still more to come, but you know the drill – we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

