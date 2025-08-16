If you need a robot lawn mower that handles slopes, this is the one I'd buy

As someone who regularly covers and reviews the best robot lawn mowers, it’s pretty mind-blowing how far the industry has come in just the past year. We’ve seen some incredible models from the likes of Segway and Husqvarna, with plenty of affordable options popping up too. It really is an exciting time to be in the world of automated garden tech.

However, one feature I’ve noticed becoming increasingly important to gardeners is slope handling. Many brands push features like coverage area or cutting speed to the forefront, but if your lawn is full of hills and inclines, slope capability is just as crucial. Most mowers manage around 30-40% slopes, which is fine for the average garden, but you might want to look a little harder if your outside space is steeper.

(Image credit: UBHOME)

That's when the UBHOME M10 Smart Robotic Lawn Mower walks in. This new model combines RTK and AI Vision technology for pinpoint mowing precision, meaning it has all the best features you’d expect from a high-end mower.

However, where it really stands out is its slope-handling ability, which is a huge 55%. That’s significantly higher than most standard robotic mowers, making it perfect for gardens with tricky inclines.

The UBHOME M10 is available now for $1,699 (around £1,400) from the UBHOME online store or Amazon. Currently, it’s exclusive to the US, but if it lives up to its specs, we could very well see it coming to the UK and Europe soon.

(Image credit: UBHOME)

