Homeowners urged to avoid costly mistake as heatwave hits, warns outdoor expert

If you thought you’d dodged the heatwave earlier this summer, I’m afraid I’ve got bad news. Many of us put away the best fans and best portable air conditioners thinking we were in the clear – but the heat is back this week, with temperatures set to soar to 33°C.

Before you throw open the garden doors, outdoor expert Andrew White from Harbour Lifestyle has a warning about a surprisingly common heatwave mistake. It's also one that could cause thousands of pounds worth of damage in just a few hours, so you may want to keep reading to find out more.

That said, before you non-gardeners tune out, it’s not about planting or pruning – so stick with me.

When rain comes, we protect our outdoor furniture investments with covers, but Amdrew says "forgetting to remove those covers when the sun is strong and temperatures climb can lead to thousands in damage. Even after a weekend of patchy showers, it’s easy to forget to take them off once blue skies return.”

The problem is that most covers are made from weatherproof materials like PVC. This is great in the rain, but under direct sunlight, they can soften or even melt – leaving behind marks, residue and other damage you can’t fix. That could mean shelling out for brand-new furniture, which in today's day and age, is far from ideal.

Andrew also notes that not all garden furniture is created equal. “Lower quality plastics can become brittle in direct sunlight,” he says. “For peace of mind, choose designs with fade-resistant materials, or position your furniture under shade when the temperature rises.”

