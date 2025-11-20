7 mistakes everyone makes with heaters and how to avoid them this winter

The UK is officially experiencing a cold snap. The temperatures have dropped severely and many counties have been experiencing snow and ice – so it’s definitely time to put your heater on.

There are many benefits to having a heater in your home. Aside from the obvious of keeping yourself warm, heaters are much more cost-effective than your home’s central heating and can significantly reduce your energy bills. Most heaters on the market are portable, too, so you can wheel them into different rooms for constant on-the-go heat.

But regardless of the type of heater you have – from electric to space and beyond – there are a few common things that people do with their heaters which can actually have a detrimental and dangerous impact on your home – and have the opposite effect on keeping costs low.

From setting up your heater in the wrong place to having it on while you sleep, here are seven mistakes everyone makes with heaters and how to avoid them this winter.

1. Putting a heater in the wrong place

Yes, there is a right and wrong place to set up your heater. In general, most heaters you can buy today – like electric, fan, infrared and oil – require an electricity source, so of course, they need to be close to an outlet.

But before you plug your heater in, it’s important to put it in the right place in your home. Steer clear of rooms that are damp, like bathrooms or underneath windows, as water and electricity don’t mix. You should also avoid putting your heater near anything flammable, like soft furnishings, and uneven surfaces are a big no-no, as your heater could potentially fall over which could cause a fire.

2. Using a heater in the wrong sized room

Using a heater in the wrong sized room is more inefficient than it is dangerous, but it does make a huge difference to your energy costs. If you use a heater in a room that’s too small, the room will get insanely hot, which might be great for some, but it can get uncomfortable very quickly.

More importantly, using a heater in a room too big will put it into overdrive trying to fill the room. Not only does this mean your heater will be on for much longer and will drive up its running costs, but it can damage the heater and burn it out quicker than expected. Before buying a heater, check what square foot it covers and pick accordingly.

3. Plugging a heater into an extension lead

When plugging in your heater, it’s best to use a proper outlet rather than an extension lead. A heater is one of the many appliances you should never plug into an extension lead , as it can overload and overheat it, potentially causing electrical fires. Another reason to avoid an extension lead is it can short circuit your heater which can cause it to break quicker.

4. Leaving a heater unattended

Similar to turning your smart thermostat on before you get home, some people will turn their heater on to warm up a room while they’re in another place in the house. But leaving a heater unattended is definitely not recommended as there’s potential for them to malfunction which can cause a fire.

5. Trying to dry clothes with a heater

Tumble dryers are one of the most expensive appliances, so many people look for cheaper ways to dry clothes during the winter – like using a heater. But it’s actually not recommended to dry your laundry with a heater as covering it with wet or dry clothes can lead to them overheating and catching fire.

The best way to dry clothes without a tumble dryer is with a dehumidifier . Of course, you still shouldn’t place clothing over one of these, but having a dehumidifier running at a safe distance away can draw out moisture from your clothes to dry them quicker, and without causing any damp or mould problems.

6. Sleeping with a heater on

Sleeping with a heater on isn’t the best idea, unless you have a heater that explicitly says it can be used for this. The main reason is your heater will be on for a prolonged period of time and as you’re asleep, you’re technically leaving it unattended which can increase the risk of overheating or a fire.

Bedrooms tend to have a lot more soft furnishings than other rooms, like curtains, bedspreads and duvets, which can easily catch fire when too close to a heater. See the unexpected reason why you should never sleep with a heater on for more details.

7. Not taking care of a heater

As is the case with any appliance in your home, you should be taking care of your heater. Before use, check your heater for any damages and give it a quick dust and clean. Dusting and maintenance of the vents and filters should also be done regularly while the heater is in use. When the cold season is over, pack away your heater safely and protectively so it’s in good condition for when you need it next.