Expert reveals the unexpected reason why you should never sleep with an electric heater on

It’s pretty common knowledge that there are a few appliances you really shouldn’t leave on overnight, ranging from the best fans to something like a washing machine. Heaters, though, are often seen as the worst offenders, mostly because of how risky they can be if left unattended.

Energy experts at Grant Store have warned that whilst it’s tempting to keep a heater on during chilly nights, leaving one running while you sleep could pose avoidable safety concerns.

They explained: “Generally, we would not recommend leaving an electric heater on all night unless it has been specifically designed for that purpose. Even modern units pose a fire risk if they are left unattended for long periods. The danger increases if a heater is placed too close to curtains, bedding or other soft furnishings that could catch fire.”

However, not everyone realises that running a heater overnight can also hit you hard financially. Grant Store pointed out that“Electric heaters consume a lot of energy compared to other heating systems. Leaving one running for hours while you sleep is likely to result in much higher bills without delivering much extra benefit.”

Grant Store advises choosing heaters with built-in safety features, along with timers and thermostats. These are especially useful because they stop the heater from running longer than needed, meaning you can cosy up in bed and still fall asleep without the worry of leaving it on all night.

