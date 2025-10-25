Expert reveals the unexpected reason why you should never sleep with an electric blanket on

Many of us turn to an electric blanket to stay warm during the colder months, especially since getting into a cold bed at night is one of the worst feelings imaginable. However, sleep experts at Land of Beds are warning that those cosy blankets could actually be sabotaging your sleep – and even damaging your mattress – without you realising it.

“We get asked about electric blankets all the time at this time of year,” says Judith Ackers, Bed and Mattress Expert at Land of Beds. “People want to know if they’re safe to leave on overnight, whether they’ll ruin their mattress, and if they actually help you sleep better. The short answer is: it depends how you use them.”

We’ve already covered the five things you should check before using an electric blanket, but keep reading to find out why you shouldn’t sleep with one switched on overnight.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Research shows the ideal bedroom temperature for sleep is between 16°C and 19°C. Whilst a pre-warmed bed can help you drift off faster, staying too hot overnight can actually disrupt deep, restorative sleep.

“If you’re using an electric blanket, I’d always recommend warming the bed before you get in, then switching it off or turning it down to the lowest setting once you’re settled,” explains Judith.

“It sounds counterintuitive, but a cool room with warm bedding is the winning combination. Your body needs to drop its core temperature to fall asleep properly – that’s why so many people stick a leg out from under the duvet in the middle of the night.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Oleg Breslavtsev)

Whilst modern electric blankets are much safer than older models, research shows around 5,000 house fires in the UK each year involve electric blankets, often due to misuse or age.

“Most manufacturers recommend switching them off before you fall asleep, and there’s good reason for that,” Judith says. “Leaving one on all night increases the risk of overheating, dehydration, or in rare cases, burns or electrical faults. It’s also not ideal for anyone with health conditions like diabetes or circulation issues.”

Judith also warns that long-term heat exposure can damage to the best mattresses – especially memory foam – and may even void the warranty. “I’ve seen mattresses where you can actually see the outline of where the blanket sat,” she adds. “If you’ve spent good money on a quality mattress, it’s worth being cautious.”