5 things you need to check before using an electric blanket, according to expert

Using one of the best electric blankets is a cost-effective way to stay warm during the autumn and winter months, while keeping your heating costs down. But while electric blankets are a cheap and effective alternative to turning the heating on, they can pose some safety risks.

To find out more, I spoke to Joshua Houston, Home Safety Expert at Household Quotes who explained the dangers of using an electric blanket. Firstly, it’s been estimated that around 35% of electric blankets are faulty and at risk of catching fire, especially if you use it for too long. Another risk is overheating yourself if you excessively use your electric blanket which can lead to health complications.

So, to avoid these issues, Houston shared five tips on how to ensure your electric blanket is safe to use for the colder seasons.

1. Check that your electric blanket is ‘BEAB’ approved

Before you purchase an electric blanket, Houston says that you should only buy one that’s approved by the British Electrotechnical Approvals Board (BEAB). This approval notification can be found on the packaging of your blanket, and it’s to ensure that your electric blanket of choice has been properly tested and is safe to use – therefore, minimising the risks of fire or overheating.

2. Inspect your electric blanket for damage

Whether you’ve just bought an electric blanket or you’ve got your old one out of storage, you should inspect it for any damage. Signs that your electric blanket is damaged include burn marks, which are typically easy to spot on the blanket cover or its internal make-up. Houston also says to “not leave out the control area and wire as these could show that your blanket is at risk of causing a fire. If you see any damage, you should not use the blanket and dispose of it appropriately.”

(Image credit: Eve)

3. Read the instructions

After your inspection, you should next read the instructions manual that your electric blanket came with. This will advise you on how to set up your electric blanket and which temperature settings are the best to use. Houston stresses that the instructions should be read thoroughly before you turn the blanket on, as “it will warn you of the absolute don’ts, which could end up protecting you from serious injury.”

4. Limit your usage

It’s very easy to get comfortable under an electric blanket and keep it running for several hours a day, especially when it’s cold outside. But using an electric blanket for too long can increase the risk of a fire and you overheating. Houston recommends using your electric blanket “for 30 minutes at a time. When you turn it off, it will still provide plenty of heat to keep you warm. This won’t just make it safer, but it will reduce your electricity bill come the end of the month.”

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Don’t buy old or second hand electric blankets

Lastly, Houston warns against buying old or second hand electric blankets. The main reason is because “the majority of incidents that occur with electric blankets are with ones that are more than ten years old. Second-hand appliances might also come with damage, and a seller who wants to get the best price might not be keen to tell you about any of these faults”, so it’s best to buy new if you can.