5 smart security essentials to keep your home safe while on holiday

Before setting off on your well-deserved holiday, there are a lot of things you need to think about before you board the plane, from what to pack to who’s going to water your plants while you’re gone. But one major thing to consider before going on vacation is securing your home.

Research has found that July and August are frequently recorded as the highest months for spikes in break-ins, which is typically the time of year that the majority of people go on holiday. So, to protect your home and keep your mind at ease while you’re away, here are five smart security essentials you should install before your next holiday.

1. Security camera

(Image credit: eufy)

The most obvious thing to install (if you haven’t yet) is a security camera . A good quality security camera oversees everything that’s happening inside or outside of your home, and records it so if you need to, you can show footage to the police if your house is broken into.

Most of today’s security cameras also have detection features that can recognise humans, pets and vehicles, so you’re not constantly altered to unimportant events, and you can even talk to your visitors through your camera with two-way talk in the brand’s accompanying app.

If you want a full security system, I’d suggest investing in outdoor cameras for the front and back of your home, and an indoor camera for a commonly used area in your home so you can check in on your family members while you’re on holiday or in the office. If you want something smaller, I’d recommend an indoor camera and choosing a video doorbell instead for the outside of your house, which leads me on nicely to the next gadget.

2. Video doorbell

(Image credit: Ring)

I’ve covered smart home for years on T3, and my most commonly used and favourite security gadget is my video doorbell . Having a video doorbell adds an extra layer of security, as it comes with a camera built-in which monitors the comings and goings of the front of your house.

Aside from your video doorbell acting like an additional camera, they’re also handy for any deliveries or visitors. Video doorbells also have two-way talk so you can tell your delivery person that you’re on holiday and ask them to put your parcel somewhere safe.

3. Window and door sensors

Sensors have somewhat decreased in popularity due to other smart home advancements, but having any type of sensor around the home is extremely useful. Most smart sensors can be used for a plethora of tasks as – depending on the ones you choose – they can detect motion, temperature, pressure and light.

For when you’re on holiday, I’d suggest installing a window or door sensor. These gadgets will detect when a door or window is opened and will alert you. Sensors can also be connected to other smart devices, like lights, so if your sensor detects anything, your lights can turn on, flash or change colour.

4. Smart lights

(Image credit: Signify)

Speaking of lights, the best smart lights are much more than just a fun way to add light and colour to your home. Intruders won’t typically attempt to break in if someone is on the premises, and smart lighting can convince them that you’re home even if you’re not.

Using your smart lights’ app, you can schedule your lights to turn on and off at a certain time to make it appear that you’re home. Your smart lights’ colours can also help keep your home safe if you use them for colour coding alongside your cameras. For example, if your camera detects someone at your door who they don’t recognise, it can trigger your lights to turn a certain colour. This not only informs you that something could be happening at home, but it’ll hopefully put someone off from breaking in.

5. Leak and smoke detectors

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Putting potential burglaries aside, there are – annoyingly – other things that can go wrong with your home while you’re on holiday, and if you’re not there to spot it, it could destroy your house. From an accidental water leak or a chirping fire alarm, leak and smoke detectors are incredibly handy for spotting these issues quickly and alerting you in time so not too much damage is done.

While you could use sensors for this, a dedicated detector is much more reliable. If you were to be alerted by a leak while on holiday, make sure you’ve given a set of keys to a trusted person so they can help you sort out the issue.