Wyze stacks two cameras for double the views and no blind spots

Wyze has just launched the Duo Cam Pan, which offers two cameras for the price of one. To eliminate blind spots, the Wyze Duo Cam Pan has stacked two cameras on top of one another to double the views – and it’s under $70!

Most of the best security cameras on the market feature one single lens which covers your entire front or back garden. But regardless of how wide their field of vision is, they can’t always see everything, and there might be the occasional blind spot in places that the camera just can’t reach.

But Wyze has addressed this issue with the new Duo Cam Pan . As the name suggests,Wyze Duo Cam Pan has two cameras that are stacked on top of each other to double the views, cover all angles and eliminate any blind spots or hidden areas.

The top camera of the Wyze Duo Cam Pan is on a pan and tilt mount, so it can spin 360-degrees horizontally to fully cover your home. It also spins 180-degrees vertically so it can look up and down, and it tracks motion so you can see who’s walking by or up to your house.

Introducing Wyze Duo Cam Pan - YouTube Watch On

The bottom camera is fixed so you can point it in a specific direction for clearer views, and you can set up four spots for the Wyze Duo Cam Pan to scan and keep an eye on. It also has a microphone and speaker so you can speak to the people outside your home – or you can scare away potential intruders with its built-in 100db siren.

Both cameras offer 2K resolution, colour night vision, two-way audio and spotlights. It’s not completely wireless as it comes with a USB cable, but it can be used both indoors or outdoors, thanks to its IP65 weather resistance and easy set-up.

Considering you’re getting two cameras, as well as plenty of security features, you’d expect the Wyze Duo Cam Pan to be quite expensive. But the Wyze Duo Cam Pan is actually pretty cheap and essentially offers two cameras for the price of one.

