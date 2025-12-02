Wyze’s new security camera is the easiest model to install – it sticks to your window!

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has launched the Window Cam, a new security camera that sticks to the inside of your window. Currently only available in the US, the Wyze Window Cam is easy to install with its adhesive mount, and has upgraded colour night vision that also eliminates glare and reflections.

Wyze has just launched a new security camera which might be the easiest model to set up and install from any smart home brand. The new Wyze Window Cam does what it says on the tin – it sticks to the inside of your window to offer outdoor monitoring without any glare.

If you’ve been putting off getting an outdoor security camera because of the faff of installing it, the Wyze Window Cam could be the answer to all your problems. With the Wyze Window Cam, you don’t need to drill anything or set up permanent hardware as it comes with a hook and loop fastening mount sticker which sticks directly onto your window.

Looking at the Wyze Window Cam, it almost reminds me of a sat nav with the way it adheres to a window. It attaches to the inside so it looks out through the glass of your window so it won’t be affected by weather and doesn’t require any outdoor power outlets or charging.

For an even more versatile installation, the Wyze Window Cam also comes with a 10ft power cable and clips to keep everything tidy. One small snag in the design is the sticky mount isn’t reusable so if you want to reposition your camera, you’ll need a spare sticker which Wyze provides.

(Image credit: Wyze)

Once it’s stuck to your window, the Wyze Window Cam monitors the outside of your home with 1080p resolution. It has upgraded colour night vision so it can see clear details throughout the day and night, and it has 101-degree horizontal and 53.9-degree vertical views.

If you’re worried about your window’s glare, the Wyze Window Cam has been specially designed to reduce reflections so your footage should be pretty clear. The camera also comes with AI motion detection, two-way audio and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Other notable features include video live streaming and a handy timelapse mode that’s accessible via the Wyze app. The timelapse allows users to look through hours of footage quickly so you only see the important details. It also has 24/7 local recording.

