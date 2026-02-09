SwitchBot's new smart home hub will bring AI automation directly into the home

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched the SwitchBot AI Hub, a new smart home hub that brings AI-powered automation into the home without relying on the cloud. The hub combines on-device AI, camera-based visual intelligence, and smart home control, and is the first local home AI agent to support the open-source OpenClaw framework. The SwitchBot AI Hub is available now for $259.99/£259.99/ €259.99, with official OpenClaw support rolling out via software update by the end of February.

SwitchBot has announced the launch of the SwitchBot AI Hub, a new smart home hub that introduced AI-powered automation without relying on the cloud. It’s also the first local home AI agent to officially support OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent framework.

The AI Hub combines on-device AI processing, camera-based visual understanding, and control over connected smart home devices all in one place. When paired with OpenClaw, users can control their home, tap into AI models, and manage automations using everyday chat apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.

Official support for running OpenClaw directly on the AI Hub is set to arrive by the end of this month, with deeper integration expected by the end of March.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

On its own, the SwitchBot AI Hub works as a powerful edge hub with built-in visual intelligence. When paired with one of SwitchBot’s best security cameras or the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell, it uses Vision-Language Models (VLMs) to understand what’s actually happening around the home. For example, if the video doorbell detects someone at the door, the AI Hub can capture an image and send it straight to your chat app, letting you decide whether to unlock the door remotely.

This visual intelligence also allows the hub to generate event summaries, search through video footage using natural language, deliver daily home reports, and send more accurate alerts. Those summaries can even be used to trigger automations, making it easy to set up smart responses for things like home security, family care or keeping an eye on pets.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The SwitchBot AI Hub is available now via SwitchBot's official website, priced at £259.99/$259.99/€259.99. Official OpenClaw support will be enabled via a software update by the end of February.