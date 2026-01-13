Tapo’s latest smart home hub is Matter-compatible and costs far less than you’d expect

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has officially launched its Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub in the US, following releases in Europe and Japan. The budget-friendly hub acts as a universal IR remote and Matter-compatible smart home hub, supporting 18 device types from over 8,000 brands. Priced at just $29.99/€25, it's available to buy from the brand's online store and Amazon. UK pricing and and availability is yet to be confirmed.

After launching across several European countries and Japan, TP-Link has now rolled out its new smart home hub in the US too. The TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub works as both a universal IR remote and a smart home hub, letting you control everyday appliances alongside your smart home devices.

According to TP-Link, the Tapo H110 supports 18 different device types – including the best air conditioners and the best TVs. It’s also Matter-compatible, which means the hub can work with other Matter-enabled devices across multiple smart home ecosystems, not just Tapo’s own.

It’s available from TP-Link’s online store and Amazon in the US for just $29.99, and for a little over €25 in selected European countries. At the time of writing it hasn’t officially launched in the UK yet, but a listing and FAQ page are already live, so fingers crossed it won’t be too long now.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link already has a few Tapo hubs in its lineup, including the Tapo H500 Smart HomeBase, which focuses on managing cameras and adding local storage for security setups. The H110 takes a different approach, acting more as a central controller for everyday devices rather than a security-first hub.

It also includes a built-in 93dB siren for basic security alerts, and it continues to work locally if your internet goes down, as long as your devices are on the same network. Through the Tapo app, you can set schedules, automations, and even location-based triggers to switch appliances on or off as you leave or return home.

We’ll update this as soon as UK pricing and availability are confirmed.

(Image credit: TP-Link)