Tapo’s latest smart home hub is Matter-compatible and costs far less than you’d expect

This is one of the best smart home bargains I've seen in a while

TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR &amp; IoT Hub
(Image credit: TP-Link)
QUICK SUMMARY

TP-Link has officially launched its Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub in the US, following releases in Europe and Japan. The budget-friendly hub acts as a universal IR remote and Matter-compatible smart home hub, supporting 18 device types from over 8,000 brands.

Priced at just $29.99/€25, it's available to buy from the brand's online store and Amazon. UK pricing and and availability is yet to be confirmed.

After launching across several European countries and Japan, TP-Link has now rolled out its new smart home hub in the US too. The TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR & IoT Hub works as both a universal IR remote and a smart home hub, letting you control everyday appliances alongside your smart home devices.

TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR &amp;amp; IoT Hub

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link already has a few Tapo hubs in its lineup, including the Tapo H500 Smart HomeBase, which focuses on managing cameras and adding local storage for security setups. The H110 takes a different approach, acting more as a central controller for everyday devices rather than a security-first hub.

It also includes a built-in 93dB siren for basic security alerts, and it continues to work locally if your internet goes down, as long as your devices are on the same network. Through the Tapo app, you can set schedules, automations, and even location-based triggers to switch appliances on or off as you leave or return home.

We’ll update this as soon as UK pricing and availability are confirmed.

TP-Link Tapo H110 Smart IR &amp;amp; IoT Hub

(Image credit: TP-Link)
