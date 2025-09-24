The Homey Pro Mini has arrived in the UK – and it's the perfect gadget to start your smart home
It was launched in the US late last year
QUICK SUMMARY
The Homey Pro Mini, a compact and more affordable version of the flagship Pro hub, has finally launched in the UK. Unlike many hubs, it runs smart home automations locally for faster performance and stronger privacy, while supporting over 1,000 brands with options like custom dashboards, energy management and Matter compatibility.
It's available now from Homey’s online store and Amazon, priced at £199/$199.
It was December last year that Homey unveiled the Pro Mini – a smaller, more affordable version of its flagship $400 Pro hub. Unlike cloud-dependent hubs, the Pro Mini runs all your smart home automations locally, giving you faster performance and tighter privacy.
However – to the disappointment of many – it was exclusive to the US, with vague promises of European availability in 2025. It's always slightly suspicious when a brand says this, but Homey has proved that it was, in fact, telling the truth.
The Homey Pro Mini has officially landed in the UK, priced at £199 or $199 in the US. It’s designed for anyone who wants an easy, privacy-first way to automate their home without skimping on performance.
The Pro Mini supports more than 1,000 smart home brands and gives users endless automation options, with local control, custom dashboards, energy management tools, and even experimental features to play with. It packs in Ethernet, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter support, all running on Homey’s privacy-focused Pro OS.
It looks like a great place to start if you're just starting to build your smart home, as the Pro Mini should suffice for standard setups. That said, Homey recommends upgrading to the Pro for more advanced smart home configurations.
You can grab the Homey Pro Mini now from Homey’s online store, Amazon and other retailers soon.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.