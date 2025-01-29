Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the first gadget you should buy

Installing smart technology in your home is one of the easiest ways to enhance your daily life. With just a few simple devices, you can streamline everyday tasks and automate your home with hardly any effort at all. I often why wonder why more people haven't started theirs already.
But where should you start? With so many options available, choosing the right first step can feel overwhelming. However, the good news is that you don’t need to go all in at once, and starting small is actually the best approach. We’ve already covered the three essential smart home products for beginners, but today, I’m introducing the one must-have device you should buy first.
Think you can guess what it is? Let’s find out.
What's the verdict?
Smart homes are unique because you can build them up gradually, adding devices over time. However, the best first product to buy when starting a smart home is undeniably a smart speaker or smart display.
This is because the best smart speakers serve as the central command hub, allowing you to control other smart devices with simple voice commands. This means you can seamlessly sync and manage additional products – like the best smart lights or the best smart thermostat – through the speaker itself, making it the perfect starting point.
A smart speaker also helps you decide which ecosystem to commit to when expanding your setup, whether that’s Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or another platform. That said, with more products becoming Matter-compatible, you’re no longer locked into a single ecosystem – it just simplifies the experience.
What else?
Once you have a smart speaker, I'd recommend expanding your setup with smart lights for automated lighting or smart plugs to control traditional devices. Whatever you decide – there are endless possibilities to make your home smarter and more convenient.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
