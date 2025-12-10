Xiaomi’s new smart fridge has some brilliant features – and it could shape the future of kitchen appliances

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has officially launched its new Mijia Refrigerator Pro 560L in China, offering a huge 560-litre capacity, 18 storage zones and a 200-litre freezer that cools to –30°C Available in three finishes, it’s priced at CNY 9,999 (around $150), though a higher price is expected if it comes to Europe.

Xiaomi has just launched its new smart fridge in China, rounding off what’s been a packed year of impressive smart home releases. The Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Pro Micro-Freshness Dual System Cross-Type 560L comes with a impressively strong lineup of smart features and a huge 560-litre capacity spread across 18 storage zones.

The fridge was first announced back in September alongside a variety of other smart home products, so it’s great to see it arriving before 2026. You’ll also get a choice of three finishes – Ice Crystal White, Starry Silver and Apricot Glass – all of which look very stylish.

Right now, it’s priced at CNY 9,999, which works out to just under $150. That’s obviously extremely cheap for a premium smart fridge like this, so if it ever makes its way to Europe, we can expect the price to increase. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but we'll update you when (or if) it is.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Below the main fridge compartment, there's a 200-litre freezer that can chill down to -30°C. You can check or adjust the temperature of both the fridge and freezer remotely in the Mi Home app, and Xiaomi says the fridge uses micro-chilling tech to keep fresh meat in great condition for up to 10 days above zero.

There’s also a built-in ice maker with an antibacterial design, and users can make ice remotely through the app. Another clever touch is what Xiaomi calls the Food Alarm Clock, which reminds you when items are nearing their expiry date.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors