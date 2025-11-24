Xiaomi launches affordable smart lock weeks after its high-end model – and they're nearly identical

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched a cheaper Smart Door Lock M40 just weeks after its feature-packed M40 Pro, and the only real difference is that the Pro adds palm-vein recognition. The new M40 is available in China for CNY 3,299 (around £400/$464), making it about £50 or $70 cheaper than the Pro, though there’s no word yet on a global release.

Xiaomi has launched a new budget-friendly smart lock just weeks after unveiling its most advanced model yet. Earlier this month, the Smart Door Lock M40 Pro hit the market with an impressive 12 different unlocking methods, and now the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock M40 has arrived as its more affordable sibling.

Despite the lower price, the M40 still packs plenty of premium features, including facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner and password unlocking. The only real difference between the two models is that the Pro version adds palm-vein recognition, which is pretty impressive considering everything else stays the same.

In China, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock M40 costs CNY 3,299 (around £400 or $464), whilst the M40 Pro comes in at CNY 3,799 (about £450/$533) – meaning you’re saving roughly £50/$70 by opting for the non-pro version. It’s still unclear whether this model will make its way to other markets like Europe or the US.

Both models look very similar (M40 Pro above) (Image credit: Xioami)

On the inside portion of the M40, you’ll find a 4.98-inch screen that lets you see who’s at your door without opening it. You can also manage everything remotely through Xiaomi’s app, and it should last around six months on a mix of lithium and AA batteries.

The newer model also features dual integrated cameras that give you a 190° field of view. There’s a primary 3MP camera offering a 175° angle for spotting people, and a secondary 128° camera dedicated to detecting objects like parcels.

Before you go, make sure to check out the smart home deals we’re loving this Black Friday.

