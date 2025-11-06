Ultraloq’s new smart lock is here – and it’s more connected than ever before

QUICK SUMMARY Ultraloq has launched the Bolt Z-Wave, a smart lock with long range functionality and more integrations than before. Currently only available in the US, the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave is priced at $179.99.

Ultraloq has just debuted its latest smart lock, and it’s more connected and functional than ever before. The new Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave comes with long range functionality to offer better signal, flexibility and protection for your front door – here’s everything you need to know.

Ultraloq’s latest addition to its latch smart lock range, the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave now comes with Z-Wave long range functionality. What this means is the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave has an enhanced signal range that makes it faster and more responsive, and extends the lock’s battery life.

For those with Z-Wave ecosystems, this is great news as the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave is also Z-Wave Plus V2 certified, so you get all the latest Z-Wave features at your disposal, including improved security and energy efficiency. It also makes the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave much easier to set-up and pair with a Z-Wave hub.

Another handy feature of the new Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave is its extended integrations. The smart lock is compatible with smart home platforms like Samsung SmartThings and Home Assistant, and now it can connect to Alarm.com so you can keep all your smart devices in one centralised location.

(Image credit: Ultraloq)

Aside from these updates, the Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave is similar to the company’s other latch smart locks. It features keyless entry with a passcode but there’s a keyhole in the lock itself for backup. It also has an anti-peep keypad so you can enter random numbers before and after you enter your passcode just in case someone is looking over your shoulder.

Guest access is also available with the new Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave, ideal for renters or Airbnb guests. Users can select the date and duration of guest access to keep your home as safe as possible.

The Ultraloq Bolt Z-Wave is available to buy for $179.99 at Ultraloq . As of writing, it’s only available in the US, and is still listed as ‘coming this fall’ so you’ll have to wait to be notified by Ultraloq if you want to buy it.