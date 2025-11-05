Xiaomi unveils advanced smart lock with 12 unlocking methods – including facial and fingerprint scanners

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Smart Door Lock M40 Pro, featuring 12 unlocking methods including palm vein and fingerprint recognition. It also boasts dual cameras with AI detection, a 5-inch screen, smart home integration via Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi and HyperOS Connect. It's priced at CNY 3,799 (around £450 or $533) and is currently exclusive to China.

Xiaomi has launched its new smart lock, the Smart Door Lock M40 Pro, featuring an impressive 12 unlocking methods – ranging from palm vein recognition to a fingerprint scanner. Most of the best smart locks max out at five or six, so you can imagine how impressive this is.

Externally, there are two cameras – a main 3MP camera with a 175° field of view, and a secondary 2MP camera with a 128° field of view. These offer full colour night vision and IR night vision modes, along with AI recognition for people and packages.

In China, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock M40 Pro will retail for CNY 3,799, which is around £450 or $533. It’s currently exclusive to China, and it’s unclear whether this model will make its way to other markets like Europe and the US.

(Image credit: Xioami)

The M40 Pro also features a 5-inch digital screen on its internal unit, allowing users to view a live video feed and see who’s on the other side of the door. This is similar to the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max, which has already been hugely successful after launching at CES earlier this year.

Users can watch live and historical video in the Xiaomi app, which also sends alerts if someone is tampering with the lock. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and it’s compatible with Xiaomi HyperOS Connect for wider smart home integration. It should run for around six months on its 8,000mAh lithium battery plus four AA batteries.

From the images, it looks to be quite a large unit, but it’s streamlined enough to still sit comfortably on the door. We’ll update you if this one makes it over to our side of the world, as it’s looking very promising indeed.

(Image credit: Xioami)

