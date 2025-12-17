Philips has just given its 3000 Series smart lock a cool hands-free upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Home Access has partnered with Durin to add hands-free entry for its Philips 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Smart Lock. Available in early 2026, existing and new Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock users can use the Durin Door Manager to open the door using their phone or facial recognition.

Philips has just teamed up with Durin to announce upcoming plans for its Philips 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Smart Lock – and I’m excited. Expected to be available in 2026, this Philips Home Access x Durin collaboration will give the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock hands-free entry.

Philips launched its 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Smart Lock in 2024. Compared to other smart locks, the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock has a more streamlined and subtle design. In fact, users don’t need to replace their exterior door handle to use it as the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock is mounted on the inside for most existing deadbolts.

Previously, the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock has worked via Wi-Fi and can be locked and unlocked using your phone, manual key and fingerprint and code access via its accompanying keypad. But now, Philips Home Access and Durin are adding hands-free codeless entry to the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock, in keeping with new smart lock trends and technology.

While the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock stays as it is, it can now work alongside the Durin Door Manager, a separate addition to the main lock. The Durin Door Manager has a camera and connectivity built into it which monitors your home and communicates with the existing lock.

(Image credit: Philips)

For hands-free entry, the Durin Door Manager can use your face or phone to unlock your door using facial recognition and phone credentials. To do this, you’ll need to enrol faces and phones into the Durin app so members of your households as well as visitors can be recognised by it when they come to your door.

Aside from adding additional entry features to the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock, the Durin Door Manager also has an ‘audit trail’, meaning its built-in camera will take a picture each time the door is unlocked and will save it in the app so you can view entry and exit history.

More and more smart locks are getting facial recognition and hands-free features, so it’s good to see the Philips 3000 Series Smart Lock getting in on the trend. I think this collaboration is a clever way to upgrade your existing smart lock so you don’t have to completely replace your existing system but you’re still using the latest technology.

