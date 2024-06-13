The Philips Retrofit is perfect if you want to upgrade your lock to a smart one

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its latest smart lock, the 3000 series Retrofit. Unlike a lot of other smart locks, it just needs to be installed on the inside of the door, meaning it's the perfect solution for novice users or renters. The Philips Retrofit is currently only available in the US for an RRP of $199.99, and can be purchased via Amazon. However, it is currently on offer for $129.99, taking 35% off the asking price.

After releasing the 4000 series Smart Deadbolt earlier this year, Philips has now launched the 3000 series Retrofit lock. Unlike some of the best smart locks, the Philips Retrofit can be easily installed on the inside of your door, meaning your existing keys will keep working. This makes it the perfect solution for those wanting to upgrade their current lock to smart one, without all the extra costs.

When paired with the Wireless Keypad, the Philips Retrofit is also perfect novice users or renters unable to alter their locks. It also allowed users to unlock their door with fingerprint and PIN codes.

(Image credit: Philips)

Other features include an auto-unlock function which automatically unlocks the door when you arrive in the vicinity with your smart phone. The Door Position Sensing confirms whether your door is securely closed, and the Vibration Sensing detects tampering and sends alerts to the Philips Home Access App.

The Philips Retrofit is currently only available in the US for an RRP of $199.99, and can be purchased via Amazon. However, it is currently on offer for $129.99, taking 35% off the asking price.

