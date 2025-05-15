TCL’s new D1 smart lock unlocks in 0.3 seconds using your fingerprint
TCL debuts another smart lock, and it might be its speediest yet
QUICK SUMMARY
TCL has launched the D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock which unlocks in just 0.3 seconds using your fingerprint.
The TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock is available for $189, but you can get $100 off it right now.
TCL has debuted a new D1 smart lock, and this model might be the brand’s speediest yet. The TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock unlocks in 0.3 seconds using fingerprint recognition, plus it comes with other auto-lock and voice control features to enhance your smart home security.
TCL announced new D1 smart locks during CES, including an AI-powered lock that reads palm veins, and another model that integrated a lock with a camera and video doorbell. Now, TCL has debuted the new TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock which uses fingerprint recognition technology to allow entry into your home.
Many people are still wary about the best smart locks, due to the lack of physical keys, but fingerprint or palm vein recognition technology is actually much more reliable and secure. As fingerprints are unique for each individual, it offers a much higher level of security that makes people feel more assured about a smart lock’s trustworthiness.
The TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock offers this level of security, and it also means you can unlock your door incredibly fast – in 0.3 seconds to be exact. Unlike palm scanning, the TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock actually requires you to touch it via the fingerprint reader located at the top of the keypad.
The fingerprint scanner has 99.99% accuracy and it locally stores fingerprints, so you, your partner, children and frequent visitors can all use it to access your home. The TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock can also be unlocked with a passcode, app, a back-up key and voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant.
For locking the door, the TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock has auto-locking features, so it’ll quickly lock your door as soon as it closes. With the accompanying app, you can also check your door, and you’ll receive notifications if someone enters your home.
The TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock is available to buy in multiple countries including the UK, but the price is showcased in USD. Right now at TCL, the TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock has $100 off its original price of $189, so you can get it for just $89.
