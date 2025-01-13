TCL’s new smart lock uses AI to read your palm for safer unlocking

QUICK SUMMARY TCL has debuted two new smart locks at CES 2025. The Smart Lock D1 Pro uses AI to read the veins in your palm, while the Smart Lock D1 Ultra is a 4-in-1 security solution with an integrated video doorbell and camera.

CES 2025 took place last week, but TCL saved the best to last with the announcement of its new smart home products. The most exciting TCL launches were two new smart locks, one of which uses AI to read the veins in your palm, and the other which has 4-in-1 security features.

The first – and in my opinion, the most exciting smart lock launch from TCL – new product is the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro. Most smart locks on the market offer fingerprint recognition, but as this type of smart security continues to grow, more brands like TCL are offering palm recognition, which is what makes the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro so intriguing.

The TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro offers AI-powered contactless palm vein recognition that reads your hand before unlocking your front door. Alongside seven other unlocking methods, including keypad entry and app control, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro offers unmatched protection, accuracy and caters to specific user unlocking preferences.

With the TCL app, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro can be customised and monitored remotely, and manage people’s access and permissions. It has a durable design that’s weather resistant and is compatible with voice assistants, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

(Image credit: TCL)

The second smart lock from TCL is the Smart Lock D1 Ultra. While the D1 Pro was originally announced back in October 2024, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra was officially debuted at CES 2025. The 4-in-1 device combines a smart lock with a security camera, video doorbell and display screen, making it the ultimate security solution.

The TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra is surprisingly compact, considering the many functions it has under its belt. It has AI-powered features like dual-motion sensors and human detection, so it can keep an eye on who’s at your property, like a security camera would, and show you who’s at your door like a video doorbell would.

As it’s called a smart lock, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra has fingerprint recognition, app control and voice commands, as well as a 10,000mAh battery. It also has a built-in display screen, 2K video and 172-degree field of view.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Combining all smart devices into one is an interesting way to go. On the positive side, you only need one device as opposed to three or four devices, although you are limited to where you install the smart lock. It also begs the question whether all aspects of the smart lock are as good as the other – but as we haven’t tested it yet, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As of writing, there’s no news about pricing or availability but we hope to see the new TCL smart locks later this year.