TCL’s new smart lock uses AI to read your palm for safer unlocking

QUICK SUMMARY
TCL has debuted two new smart locks at CES 2025.
The Smart Lock D1 Pro uses AI to read the veins in your palm, while the Smart Lock D1 Ultra is a 4-in-1 security solution with an integrated video doorbell and camera.
CES 2025 took place last week, but TCL saved the best to last with the announcement of its new smart home products. The most exciting TCL launches were two new smart locks, one of which uses AI to read the veins in your palm, and the other which has 4-in-1 security features.
The first – and in my opinion, the most exciting smart lock launch from TCL – new product is the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro. Most smart locks on the market offer fingerprint recognition, but as this type of smart security continues to grow, more brands like TCL are offering palm recognition, which is what makes the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro so intriguing.
The TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro offers AI-powered contactless palm vein recognition that reads your hand before unlocking your front door. Alongside seven other unlocking methods, including keypad entry and app control, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro offers unmatched protection, accuracy and caters to specific user unlocking preferences.
With the TCL app, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro can be customised and monitored remotely, and manage people’s access and permissions. It has a durable design that’s weather resistant and is compatible with voice assistants, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
The second smart lock from TCL is the Smart Lock D1 Ultra. While the D1 Pro was originally announced back in October 2024, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra was officially debuted at CES 2025. The 4-in-1 device combines a smart lock with a security camera, video doorbell and display screen, making it the ultimate security solution.
The TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra is surprisingly compact, considering the many functions it has under its belt. It has AI-powered features like dual-motion sensors and human detection, so it can keep an eye on who’s at your property, like a security camera would, and show you who’s at your door like a video doorbell would.
As it’s called a smart lock, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra has fingerprint recognition, app control and voice commands, as well as a 10,000mAh battery. It also has a built-in display screen, 2K video and 172-degree field of view.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Combining all smart devices into one is an interesting way to go. On the positive side, you only need one device as opposed to three or four devices, although you are limited to where you install the smart lock. It also begs the question whether all aspects of the smart lock are as good as the other – but as we haven’t tested it yet, we’ll just have to wait and see.
As of writing, there’s no news about pricing or availability but we hope to see the new TCL smart locks later this year.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup fully revealed in press images leak – best look at the Ultra and standard models yet
Now Samsung just has to make them official
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple already sells a device thinner than the rumoured iPhone 17 Air
The slimming world of Apple
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Swann expands its security camera line-up with solar power and AI voice assistants
Swann’s MaxRanger4K Camera collection is getting bigger
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Honeywell launches first Matter-enabled smart thermostat – and it’s surprisingly affordable
Honeywell Home debuts its X2S smart thermostat at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You could be watching 4K HDR movies on future flights
And you’ll be able to listen to them on your personal Bluetooth headphones
By John McCann Published
-
This ERA mattress topper can turn your mattress into a smart sleep tracking device
The ERA Smart Layer is my favourite wellness product from CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Samsung adds AI cooling technology to its fridges to keep food fresher for longer
Samsung’s latest fridge freezers use AI cooling tech to keep food fresh
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Segway Navimow’s new robot lawn mower is the fastest mower I’ve ever seen
Segway Navimow debuts its new X3 Series
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nanoleaf expands beyond smart lighting with first-ever LED face mask
It's a pretty big move for the brand
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
ULTRALOQ debuts world’s first ultra-wide band smart lock – but it’ll cost you
ULTRALOQ announces two new smart locks at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published