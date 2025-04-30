Huawei unveils smart lock with built-in security camera and 5 unlocking modes
It builds on the original model from 2022
QUICK SUMMARY
Huawei has launched the Smart Door Lock 2 in China, an upgraded model featuring a 161° wide-angle cat’s eye camera with AI human detection.
Priced at CNY 2,499 (around $345), the lock remains exclusive to China with no global release announced.
Huawei has launched a new smart lock, building on its original model released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the updated Huawei Smart Door Lock 2 is currently available exclusively in China.
The standout feature of this latest model is its integrated cat’s eye camera, which boasts a 161° wide-angle view and AI-powered human detection. Visitors detected by the camera are shown in real-time on an integrated display located on the interior handle of the door, which is especially advanced for even the best smart locks.
The smart lock is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately $345) and Huawei has not announced any plans to release it in global markets such as Europe or the United States.
In addition to the AI camera, the device supports five unlocking methods, including advanced AI palm vein recognition, fingerprint scanning, password entry, physical key access and remote unlocking via a connected smartphone or smart home panel. Whilst this is fewer than the nine unlocking methods offered by competitors like Xiaomi’s Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition, it still provides a robust and competitive set of features.
Additional functions include two-way audio communication and the ability to stream video from the door camera directly to a connected smartphone or HarmonyOS smart device. Users also receive automatic notifications when the door is left open.
The Huawei Smart Door Lock 2 features a high-security C-level lock cylinder, runs on HarmonyOS 5, and is powered by a built-in 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery. Huawei claims the battery can last three to five months per charge.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
