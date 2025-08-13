Google Home app update introduces automation editor, amidst devices issues

QUICK SUMMARY Google Home has added a new automation editor to its app, amidst its ongoing Nest device and Google Assistant issues. Available in Public Preview, the automation editor makes it easier to set up, edit and delete smart home scenes and schedules.

Google Home has just added an automation editor to its app in Public Preview. This Google Home update is designed to make it easier for users to create their own automations, but if it’s received well will remain to be seen, as Google Home and Nest users are still having issues with their devices.

Announced on Google Nest Help , the new automation editor “provides a new and improved automations setup experience”. In the app, users can go to the Automations tab and select ‘create’ to start making an automation. The new editor seems to be far more detailed, as you can add a name and optional description before you even start creating.

The automation editor has three sections – Starter, Conditions and Actions. You can select a device on each section, but starter is where you select the main kick off of the automation, so either presence, schedule or saying ‘Hey Google’. Conditions is optional, but it seems like a necessity to me as this is where you select time, day of the week and presence.

Actions is where you select broadcast, notify, time delay and Ask Google. From there, your automation is ready to go. The automation editor has also been redesigned so it’s easier to manage, for example, you can now swipe to delete different sections or activate and deactivate the automation.

(Image credit: Google)

The new Google Home automation editor is currently available in Public Preview for US-based Android users, and you can only test it for Household Routines. But it seems it’ll expand to other areas, as Google stated it’s actively working to move all existing features to the automation editor.

Google Home has had a few issues recently, with many users reporting strange glitches , like misunderstood questions, delayed responses and even completely ignoring commands. A lawsuit was even rumoured, so seeing new Google Home automations is somewhat of a shock, especially considering how many users’ issues haven’t been solved or even addressed.

But Google Home is still rolling out updates and has fixed a few bugs, including a common Nest camera issue which has been complained about by users for years. Whether or not these big glitches are being addressed or not has still not been announced, but Google is still persevering in other areas, as its new automation editor proves.