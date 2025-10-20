Your Google Nest speaker and thermostat just got a fun Gemini colour upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Google is rolling out firmware updates to its existing Nest speakers and thermostats. Nest Mini and Audio speakers now have new coloured lights, and the Nest Learning Thermostat has new illustrations and animations on its screen.

Google recently launched tons of new smart home products, but if you have an older Nest speaker or thermostat, the company hasn’t forgotten them. Thanks to this latest update, Google has given its Nest Mini and Audio speakers a new Gemini colour upgrade, and its Nest Learning Thermostat just got some fun illustrations, too.

Google Gemini started rolling out to Nest devices last week , giving users early access so they’re notified when it’s available for devices in their region. This latest firmware update for existing Nest Audio and Mini smart speakers was spotted by users on Reddit and is available in Google’s Preview Program.

When users say ‘Hey Google’ to their Nest Audio or Nest Mini speakers, the four-dot lights at the top will flash different colours. Previously, it used to just be a white light but now the four lights flash blue, red, yellow and green. This is in keeping with Gemini’s colour palette.

Its speakers aren’t the only existing devices that have been given a fun upgrade. The fourth generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat has got four new ‘faces’ to display to make it look more like art.

(Image credit: Google)

On the smart thermostat ’s Farsight screen, the faces display botanical illustrations, as designed by illustrator and animator, Mathilde Loubes. The botanicals shift through 12 animations of fruit and flowers to coincide with the current season, so your thermostat screen will change every month.

Google has also added three other styles, including a minimalist face, temperature controller face and the classic Nest face which is similar to the original thermostat. On the Farsight screen, users can see the art from up to 20ft, and when you move closer to it, you’ll be shown all your thermostat details, including temperature, time and date.

The new Nest Learning Thermostat faces are available through the settings menu, so you can try out the new autumn / winter faces right now.