The Google Nest Thermostat is now under $90 – it’s a serious bargain for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a cheap way to upgrade your heating, then look no further than this serious bargain Black Friday deal on the Google Nest Thermostat.

Shop the Google Nest Thermostat deal

Originally priced at $129.99, the Google Nest Thermostat is now just $84.97 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale.

Rated as one of the best smart thermostats on the market, this Google Nest Thermostat deal is the cheapest it’s ever been, with the biggest discount available on the Snow color.

Google Nest Thermostat : was $129.99 now $84.97 at Amazon Get 35% off the Google Nest Thermostat in Amazon’s Black Friday deals. The Google Nest Thermostat is a brilliant way to upgrade your heating to keep your home toasty warm this winter. It can also be used to cool your home down in the summer, so it’s a great all-year-round device.

This Google Nest Thermostat is one of the newest models from Google, and it has some seriously impressive features. Once the Google Nest Thermostat is set up, you can customise its schedules and change the temperature remotely using your phone, tablet or computer.

A handy feature that can help you save money on your heating bills is its detection and automatic adjustments. When you leave a room, the Google Nest Thermostat will turn itself down so you’re not wasting any energy or money. It also has a Savings Finder in the app to show you quick and easy ways to save extra cash on your heating.

As a Google Nest product, the Google Nest Thermostat is compatible with Google Home and Google Assistant. It can easily become part of your smart home ecosystem, plus it’s compatible with Matter-certified voice assistants.

At Amazon, you can get up to 35% off the Google Nest Thermostat for Black Friday. As mentioned, the biggest saving is on the Snow model which is $84.97 or you can pick Charcoal, Fog or Sand for $89.99.