Google officially ends support for older Nest thermostats – what this means for you

QUICK SUMMARY Google has announced it won’t be providing software updates to its older Nest thermostats, including the gen 1 and gen 2 Learning Thermostats. However, a Reddit user has plans to create a website or server so users can still access their features.

It’s official – after months of speculation, Google has officially announced that it’s ending support for its older Nest smart thermostats . But a strange solution seems to have appeared from a Reddit user – here’s everything you need to know.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be killing support for its older Nest thermostats . As of 25th October 2025, Google’s Learning Thermostats including the 1st gen (2011), 2nd gen (2012) and the 2nd gen Europe version (2014) will no longer receive support or software updates.

What this means for you is your old Nest thermostat won’t connect to Google Nest or Google Home apps, so you won’t get access to most of its smart features or connectivity. Essentially, your smart thermostat has turned ‘dumb’.

Users can still manually adjust their Nest thermostats to change the temperature but remote controls have been taken away, so you can set your heating while out of the house. They can’t be controlled with your smartphone either, and you won’t get notifications about any bugs or updates.

Old Nest thermostat users can still manage auto-schedule settings and switch between temperature modes, but this is done on the device rather than in an app. This effectively removes third-party assistant and device support too.

(Image credit: Nest)

This update has affected lots of users, but there are a couple of things you can do to keep using your Google Nest thermostat. Google recently announced new Nest products , including a new Nest thermostat so you can upgrade yours if you like the Nest ecosystem.

But if you don’t want to buy a new device, a Reddit user might have a solution . In a post called ‘Don’t throw away your Nest Thermostat Gen 1 & 2’, the user said they were working on a project to “allow you to restore the exact same functionality of Nest without needing Nest/Google servers.”

Details are scarce but the post goes on to say that they’ll be creating a website/local server for gen 1 and gen 2 Nest thermostats to use instead of the Nest app – we’ll have to wait to see what comes of this.