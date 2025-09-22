Your Google Nest thermostat just got a serious heating upgrade for autumn

QUICK SUMMARY Google has added hot water controls and scheduling to its older Nest Thermostats in the Google Home app. More heating and eco upgrades are expected to arrive in the app soon.

Your Google Nest Thermostat just got a great heating upgrade in the Google Home app, just in time for the chilly autumn / winter season to kick in. Available now on select Nest smart thermostats , users can now use hot water controls and scheduling features – here’s what you need to know.

If you’re a Nest Thermostat owner, you’ve probably been getting whiplash with all the confusion surrounding Google’s line-up of thermostats – I know I have, and I’ve only been reported on it! Back in April, Google killed support for its old Nest Thermostats which affected 1st and 2nd Nest Thermostat owners.

Aside from this removal of support, Google also announced that it wouldn’t release any new Nest thermostats in Europe. But there seems to be a little light at the end of the tunnel, as the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat has just had temperature controls and scheduling support added to the Google Home app.

In this new Google Home app upgrade, older Nest Thermostat owners in the UK and EU can now use hot water boost and hot water scheduling. The former has been added into thermostat controls and are available for on/off boilers that are connected to the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen. Hot water scheduling has also been added to settings.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

But that’s not all. According to 9to5Google , Google has upcoming plans for Nest Thermostat E users in Europe. While there’s no release date yet, the Google Home app will soon be upgraded with heat link and hot water temperature settings.

Available for both the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and the Nest Thermostat E, the Google Home app should soon get an easy-access eco button too, which is designed to quickly start and stop eco mode.

These Google Home updates couldn’t have come at a better time as the weather has started to shift, although things are always a little up in the air regarding its Nest thermostats. But if you have the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen or the Nest Thermostat E, you’re sure to enjoy these features – and just in time for AW25.