Expert reveals the one setting you should change on your boiler before winter – here’s how to do it

It’s without a doubt that the colder weather is starting to settle in – and I say that whilst cuddling a hot water bottle at my desk. I somehow managed to hold off turning the heating on for as long as possible, but I now have to admit it’s been firmly cranked up over the last few days.

That got me thinking about our boilers. We all have them, we all use them, but should there be specific settings they’re on during colder weather?

That led me to speak with David Holmes, CEO of WhatPrice, who revealed the perfect boiler adjustment to make before winter, claiming it can help avoid excessive energy bills.

David mentioned that adjusting the flow temperature on your boiler could limit wasteful gas consumption. He explained that the same adjustment that makes boilers more efficient also slows down how quickly the system consumes gas.

He said "Boilers have a flow temperature that most people leave at the factory setting of 80°C, which causes the system to use more gas than necessary. Instead of heating water to such high temperatures, setting the flow temperature between 55-60°C allows the boiler to operate in condensing mode, reducing the amount of wasted energy that is produced."

"This setting adjustment also helps extend the lifespan of your boiler because it reduces thermal stress on components. The flow temperature supports overall system efficiency while room thermostats are crucial to maintaining comfortable temperatures."

