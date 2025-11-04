Sky kills major Sky Glass add-on – but will also refund all customers in full

Quick Summary Sky has decided to discontinue Sky Live – the Sky Glass camera add-on. Customers will find their devices no longer work from 4 December, but will be refunded in full.

Sky Glass has been a huge success since its launch in 2021, and the second generation model, plus Sky Glass Air, have continued to make it a very attractive proposition for UK households.

However, there's one bit of hardware that hasn't been quite as popular in the last few years, and so Sky has opted to discontinue it.

Sky Live is a webcam-style device that sits on top of a Sky Glass and was launched a couple of years ago. It adds interactive features to the TV, such as video calling and motion gaming, but as of 4 December 2025 it'll no longer be supported.

That means it'll actually stop working full stop, as the product will not access online functionality.

Sky offers full refund to customers

That might come as a shock to you if you are a regular user, especially considering the Sky Live camera cost £290 at launch, but the good news is that Sky is offering a full refund to any customer who purchased one. That includes those who are continuing to pay for one in monthly instalments – they'll get every penny back that has been paid so far.

Even customers who don't even use their Sky Live anymore will be eligible for the refund.

Sky also offers to recycle unused Sky Live cameras. You are under no obligation to send yours back, but you can do so using a pre-paid label available sourced from a dedicated webpage. Alternatively, just drop yours at a local recycling centre (or keep it in a cupboard alongside your Wii Fit Balance Board, Xbox Kinect and a moth-eaten Furby).

Sky explains why it is shuttering Sky Live

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Sky," a spokesperson told T3 in a statement.

"Sky Live was part of that journey, and we’re proud of the ambition behind it. It’s given us valuable learnings that are helping to shape the future of our products. The most popular feature was gaming, which is why we’ve continued to bring even more games to Sky Glass and Sky Stream, with something for everyone in the family, including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

"We’re focusing our investment where it matters most to customers – faster, simpler products, unbeatable content and brilliant service. Customers who purchased Sky Live will be refunded."