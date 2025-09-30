Amazon unveils new Ring security cameras and doorbells with smarter AI and sharper video

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon’s live event has just unveiled Ring’s biggest launch to date, including a new “Retinal 2K and 4K” lineup featuring a 2K video doorbell, a 2K indoor cam, and four new 4K devices. All are up for US pre-order now, with UK details to follow.

The Amazon live event is in full swing in the US, and it’s already delivering big news. Just minutes in, the retail giant unveiled a whole new lineup of Ring video doorbells and security cameras under the “Retinal 2K and 4K” banner.

So far, we know there’s a brand new Wired Doorbell Plus 2K ($179.99) and Indoor Cam Plus 2k ($59.99), as well as a Wired Doorbell Pro 4K ($249.99), Outdoor Cam Pro 4k ($199.99), Spotlight Cam Pro 4K ($249.99) and Floodlight Cam Pro 4K ($279.99). It’s the biggest drop Ring has made in one go, which makes it a pretty exciting moment.

All the devices are available to pre-order in the US today, and we’ll keep an eye out for UK prices and availability.

Alongside the new hardware, Ring is unveiling some major software upgrades too. Alexa+ Greetings will basically let Alexa play receptionist at your front door, whilst Ring Retinal Vision will allow users to tweak resolution settings. We also know that facial recognition is finally coming to Ring via a feature called Familiar Faces, which, alongside Alexa+ Greetings, will begin rolling out in December.

This story is still developing, so we’ll be updating as more details come in.

