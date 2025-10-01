Arlo's brand new security cameras are now available to buy – and there's one feature I'm thrilled about

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo's new Essential 3 lineup is now available to buy, featuring the brand's new AI-powered Early Warning System. It's designed to recognise people, vehicles, animals, packages and even fire, whilst filtering out false alarms. The range has five cameras in total – three outdoor and two indoor – with prices starting at £79.99/€99/$49.99.

Arlo is already known for making some of the best security cameras around, but that doesn’t stop me getting excited when the brand launches an entirely new lineup. Actually, excited is probably an understatement.

The new series is called the Essential 3 lineup, and it finally introduces a handful of Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) models. Initially, the range was exclusively available in the US, but it's now made it's way over to Europe and the UK.

(Image credit: Arlo)

At the heart of Essential 3 is Arlo’s AI-powered Early Warning System, designed to spot threats before they escalate. It uses advanced detection, recognition and proactive alerts to help keep your home safe, and it looks like pretty clever stuff.

Powered by Secure AI, the system goes far beyond basic motion alerts. It can recognise familiar people and vehicles, detect animals and packages, and even spot fire by identifying flames. You can also train it to recognise certain situations, and it does a good job of filtering out false alarms by telling the difference between real risks and everyday activity.

The Essential 3 lineup itself includes five new cameras. For outdoors, there’s the Essential 3 Outdoor PTZ, the Essential 3 Outdoor and the Essential 3 Outdoor XL, which has the same features as the standard model but with up to four times the battery life.

Indoors, there's the Essential 3 Indoor PTZ and the Essential 3 Indoor, both of which come with privacy features like an automatic lens cover you can control directly from the app.

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Essential 3 range is available from today across Europe via Arlo’s online store and other leading retailers. Prices start at £79.99/€99/$49.99 for the Essential 3 HD Indoor Security Camera, with one, two and three packs available for most models.