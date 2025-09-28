Govee's two new star light projectors are designed to bring the night sky indoors

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has quickly followed up its IFA reveal with two new star light projectors – the Govee Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro and the Govee Star Light Projector Ocean Wave. The Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro is priced at £179.99/$179.99/€179.99, whilst the Ocean Wave edition comes in at a more affordable £99.99/$89.99/€99.99. Both are available now through Govee’s US online store and Amazon, with European availability on the way soon.

Just a few weeks ago at IFA, Govee unveiled a whole lineup of new entertainment and ambient lighting products, including the Star Light Projector Nebula with its seven-zone dynamic nebula effects and green laser stars. Fast forward to now, the brand has unveiled two more projectors to expand its ever-growing range

The lineup now includes the Govee Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro and the Govee Star Light Projector Ocean Wave. Both are designed to bring a slice of the cosmos into your home – whether that’s to elevate dreamy bedroom decor, create a relaxing ambience, or simply sit back and soak up a dazzling celestial display.

The Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro comes in at £179.99/$179.99/€179.99, whilst the Ocean Wave edition lands at £99.99/$89.99/€99.99. Both are available now on Govee’s US online store and Amazon, with European availability expected soon.

Govee Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro (Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector 2 Pro brings the cosmos indoors with an upgraded 4MP HD lens, glass laminated disc, and 8K ultra-high-definition image quality. With double the resolution of its predecessor and brightness up to 230 lux, it delivers sharp, vivid details of nebulas and the Milky Way – even in low-light settings.

It comes with eight projection discs, 20+ preset cosmic effects, and two dynamic laser motion options, making it feel like a true interstellar experience. Built-in audio lets you sync the stars with white noise or music, creating a soothing space for sleep, meditation or simply winding down.

(Image credit: Govee)

Meanwhile, the Govee Star Light Projector Ocean Wave turns your room into a tranquil underwater escape. Its dual-layer lens projects flowing, textured water visuals across up to 540 ft², wrapping the space in calming, dynamic ocean waves.

You can customise everything from brightness and flow speed to sparseness, with over 40 preset scenes to choose from. A built-in Sleep Mode gently dims at night and brightens in the morning, whilst 18 white noise options or Bluetooth music pairing enhance the sensory experience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Govee Star Light Projector Nebula (Image credit: Govee)

All three projectors, including the Govee Star Light Projector Nebula, offer smart integration thanks to Matter compatibility. They work seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home, and users can set timers, tweak visuals and fine-tune sleep and sound settings via the Govee Home app.