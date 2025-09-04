Govee goes all-in on entertainment lighting with exciting IFA reveal

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has unveiled its IFA 2025 launches, with the TV Backlight 3 Pro leading the lineup. It features an HDR triple camera colour-matching system, upgraded LuminBlend light strip, and smart AI that adjusts colour and white balance in real time. Other highlights include the Star Light Projector Nebula, Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, Curtain Light Pro and Christmas Sparkle String Lights. Key products will be available from late September, with Curtain Light Pro launching 8th September.

Govee has kicked off IFA 2025 with its smartest lineup yet, and entertainment lovers are in for a treat. Headlining the launch is the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro, featuring an industry-first HDR triple camera colour-matching system that captures TV screen colours with incredible precision.

Whilst the launch covers a range of products beyond just entertainment lighting, it makes sense that the headline item is focused on it – especially given Govee’s recent collaborations with gaming and movie partners.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro (Image credit: Govee)

The TV Backlight 3 Pro integrates a groundbreaking HDR image sensor, delivering 105dB dynamic range for superior signal quality. Its upgraded LuminBlend light strip delivers 30% more brightness with smooth, full coverage, and RGBWWIC five-way control ensures perfectly balanced white tones. Smart AI features adjust white balance and saturation in real time, creating an immersive, content-matched home cinema experience.

Other entertainment lighting launches include the Govee Star Light Projector Nebula, which features seven-zone dynamic nebula effects and green laser stars in Blink/Orbit modes. Users can also customise each zone’s colour and flow via RGBW beads, whilst its 540 ft² projection blankets rooms in immersive light.

Govee has also introduced smart lighting solutions like the Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, Curtain Light Pro and Christmas Sparkle String Lights. All of these are Matter-compatible, meaning they integrate easily with Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home.

Govee Curtain Light Pro (Image credit: Govee)

Featured products like the TV Backlight 3 Pro and Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism will be available in late September via Govee’s website and Amazon. The Curtain Light Pro will go on sale on 8th September, with the rest of the new lineup coming soon. Pricing is also yet to be announced, but we'll update you when we can.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism (Image credit: Govee)