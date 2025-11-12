Govee’s first collaboration with Disney adds exclusive character-themed smart lighting effects

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has teamed up with Disney for the first time to celebrate Zootopia 2, bringing themed smart lighting scenes inspired by characters to its range of smart lights. Fans can access the effects through the Govee Home app and sync them across devices such as the Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, Curtain Lights Pro and Christmas Sparkle String Lights. The collab arrives ahead of Zootopia 2’s cinema release, taking place on Wednesday on 26th November.

Govee has just announced its first-ever collaboration with Disney ahead of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, which hits theatres on 26th November. The partnership brings a playful twist to smart lighting, letting fans recreate the colourful world of Zootopia at home through themed lighting scenes.

Govee’s no stranger to big creative partnerships either. Since 2017, the brand has been redefining smart living with innovative, customisable lighting, and it’s previously teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks to elevate the at-home courtside experience and launched an upgraded TV Backlight 3 Lite in collaboration with Warner Bros.

“Lighting is an expression of joy,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “With our wide range of outdoor lights and DIY-friendly customisation options, families can easily create an atmosphere that perfectly captures any mood or occasion. Our collaboration with Zootopia 2 is all about sparking imagination, fostering family connections, and making every moment at home feel a little bit more magical.”

(Image credit: Govee)

As part of the launch, users can access new lighting scenes inspired by Zootopia 2 characters such as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash and Gary De’Snake. These effects can also be synced across multiple Govee lights using the SceneStage feature in the Govee Home app.

Supported devices include the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism, Curtain Lights Pro, Christmas Sparkle String Lights, Outdoor Garden Lights, and Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, meaning there are plenty of ways to experiment with themed displays.

(Image credit: Govee)