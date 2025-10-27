Govee’s Pac-Man smart light takes gaming to the next level – but there’s a catch

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched the Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light, a new light box for your gaming and entertainment set-up. Available for a limited time, the Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light has Pac-Man-inspired light effects and over 150 preset scenes to choose from.

Govee has teamed up with Pac-Man to take your gaming set-up to the next level. The new Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light has over 150 preset scenes to play with, including Pac-Man-inspired effects – but there’s a catch.

It’s not the first time that Govee has collaborated with a retro game. Last December, Govee came out with Tetris-inspired panel smart lights which quickly became a must-have Christmas gift for gamers.

The Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light is sure to be no exception. This collaboration is in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., the creator of the Pac-Man game, and is celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary. So, if you’re a Pac-Man fan, this gaming light is a collector’s essential.

Based on the original Govee Gaming Pixel Light , the Pac-Man version is powered by Govee's advanced LED technology that shows off pixel art displays. Alongside over 150 preset scenes, the Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light comes with all four ghosts – Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde – that are shown in six different effects.

(Image credit: Govee)

Not only does the Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light appeal to retro gamers, but it also marks a huge milestone for Govee. It’s the first AI-powered pixel light that allows users to generate their own pixel art using a full library of materials. With the Govee Home app, users can also access editing tools for multi-layer animations.

But Govee hasn’t stopped there. The Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light can also be used as a smart light where you can control the light and scenes with voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers can also customise the display to show the weather, timers and countdowns.

So what’s the catch? Well, the Govee Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light is available for a limited time only. Priced at $139.99, shoppers can get it from 27th October - 30th November, and sadly for UK gamers, it doesn’t seem to be available in the UK.