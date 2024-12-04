Govee launches Tetris-inspired panel smart lights – the perfect Christmas gift for gamers

QUICK SUMMARY Govee launches the Mini Panel Lights, its DIY, Tetris-inspired smart lights. The Govee Mini Panel Lights are available in multiple pack options, with prices starting at £99.99.

Smart lighting brand Govee has just launched the Mini Panel Lights, adding to its popular collection of gaming lighting. The new panel lights have a Tetris-inspired design that sets the mood of any room – but they’d make a great Christmas gift for gamers.

One thing that sets Govee apart from other best smart lights brands is its panel lights. Most companies like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf offer lamps, bulbs, strips and holiday lights – just like Govee does – but Govee seems to stand out with its collection of panel lighting.

Now, Govee has launched its new panel lights, and I think these might be the best ones yet. The Govee Mini Panel Lights are RGBIC Wall LEDs with a three-dimension style that offers multiple vibrant colours that create the right gaming or streaming atmosphere in whichever room you’re in.

Like most of its other lighting options, the Govee Mini Panel Lights are easy to set up and have unlimited design and DIY possibilities. With their square block-like shape, the lights can be connected together into whatever design you like, although personally, I think they look most impressive when stacked like Tetris blocks.

(Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Mini Panel Lights has a built-in MCU chip which connects to the app for intelligent graphics recognition. This feature is only available on the new Govee Mini Panel Lights, and makes your lighting more dramatic and catered to whatever game or movie you’re playing.

The Govee Mini Panel Lights has over 50 scene lighting effects available to play with, as well as music synchronisation, so it can be used in any room in your house. The lights are also compatible with Matter, Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to adjust the lighting.

The Govee Mini Panel Lights are available for £99.99 / $99.99 at Govee in the 10-pack size and £159.99 / $149.99 for the 20-pack. As of writing, they’ve been discounted in all sizes. Shoppers can also buy an expansion pack for additional lighting.