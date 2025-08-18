6 ways to use smart home gadgets when WFH

Working from home might have started as a stopgap, but for many of us, it’s now part of everyday life.

Whether you’ve been remote for years or you’re just easing back into your home office after summer, the right set-up can make all the difference to your comfort, productivity, and sanity.

That’s where smart home gadgets come in.

From lights that adapt to your mood, to speakers that act as your hands-free PA, and hubs that keep everything running smoothly, today’s smart tech can turn any room or space into a streamlined, stress-free workspace.

Heading back to school or work is the perfect time to reassess your smart home setup and get some new gadgets to play with.

1. Philip Hue Go 2.0

Good lighting does more than just brighten your desk – it can completely change how you feel during the day.

The Philips Hue smart bulb range gives you full control over colour temperature and brightness, letting you create a crisp, daylight-style glow for focused work, then switch to warmer tones when it’s time to relax.

Schedules can be set to match your working hours, or you can tweak them on the fly via the easy-to-use Hue app, a voice assistant, or a smart switch.

In our testing, the Hue system stood out for its flexibility and rock-solid reliability, with seamless integration into wider smart home setups.

A particularly neat model to consider is the Philips Hue Go 2.0, a portable rechargeable lamp that can be moved wherever you need.

It’s an easy upgrade that transforms a home office into a space that feels brighter, calmer, and more productive.

2. Amazon Echo Dot

When you’re deep in work, the last thing you want is to fumble with your phone or open yet another browser tab.

A smart speaker can handle the little tasks for you: setting timers, reading out calendar events, starting playlists, or controlling your other smart home devices – all without you lifting a finger.

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is a brilliant option for this, blending clear, room-filling sound with Alexa’s ever-growing list of skills.

Its spherical design fits neatly on a desk or shelf, and in our testing it responded quickly to voice commands even when music was playing.

You can have it start a “work” routine that switches on your Philips Hue lights, cues up a focus playlist, and reads the day’s schedule in seconds.

3. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

A stuffy, overheated workspace can make even simple tasks feel like a slog, especially during the hot summer months.

Fresh, clean air helps you stay alert and comfortable, especially during long stretches at your desk. Smart fans and purifiers don’t just move air around, they can actively monitor and improve its quality.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is an excellent choice for larger home offices, combining powerful air projection with sensors that track pollutants and allergens.

In testing, it maintained a comfortable temperature and kept air feeling noticeably fresher, all while operating at a whisper-quiet level that won’t intrude on calls or concentration.

If your space is smaller or you want a more portable option, the Duux Globe table fan delivers smooth, adjustable airflow in a compact design.

4. DJI Power 500

A portable power station means you can keep your laptop, phone, and accessories topped up without hunting for wall sockets – ideal if you like to shift between rooms, work in the garden, or need a reliable backup during power cuts.

The DJI Power 500 is compact enough to sit neatly under a desk yet packs enough capacity to charge multiple devices at once.

In our testing, it impressed with its fast charging speeds, simple controls, and useful mix of ports, from USB-C to AC outlets. It’s also surprisingly quiet, so you won’t notice it running in the background while you work.

5. Insta360 Link 2

Blurry, poorly lit video calls don’t just look unprofessional – they make it harder to connect with colleagues and clients.

The Insta360 Link 2 is one of the smartest 4K webcams we’ve tested, pairing excellent image quality with clever AI features.

Its gimbal-mounted camera can automatically follow you if you move around during presentations, and it offers multiple modes like DeskView for showing documents, or Whiteboard for teaching and brainstorming.

Low-light performance is also strong, meaning you can skip the ring light in many situations.

6. Amazon Echo Hub

A smart home hub brings everything together, letting you adjust lights, speakers, thermostats, blinds, and more from a single interface – perfect for fine-tuning your environment without breaking focus.

The Amazon Echo Hub is a slim, wall-mountable control panel that makes managing a smart home refreshingly simple.

The Echo Hub's responsive touchscreen and customisable dashboard made it easy to jump between devices or trigger multi-step routines, such as switching on Philips Hue lights, starting a playlist, and adjusting the temperature.

It also works seamlessly with Alexa voice control, so you can choose between hands-free commands or quick touch adjustments.