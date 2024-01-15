Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: powerful projection in a pretty but bulky design

In my Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review, I put the new multifunctional purifier to the test to see if it was really as powerful and silent as it promises. After trying it out for a few weeks, I was surprised to find that not only does it live up to its promise but it’s got a plethora of features to play with for better air quality in your home.

2023 was a big year for Dyson, as it announced new products to its line-up of vacuum cleaners, hair stylers and its best air purifiers . Adding to the latter, Dyson launched its new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde in late 2023 , and it certainly made a splash.

Not only did Dyson state that its new air purifier was its most powerful yet and as silent as could be, but the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde marked a clear shift from its traditional design with its conical shape and style. Designed for larger rooms, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is said to offer up to 10 metres of air projection which cools the room while detecting and destroying bacteria.

To find out just how advanced the new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is, I tested it for a few weeks and here’s what I found…

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: price and availability

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is £879.99 and is currently only available to buy at Dyson . Compared to other Dyson purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the most expensive in the range. As a new product launch from the brand, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is unlikely to drop in price until the big sales holidays later in the year, like Black Friday.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: Unboxing and set-up

Due to its large size and bulk, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde arrived in a large cardboard box with minimal and recyclable packaging. In the box was the head and body of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde and a remote control. The body of the purifier contained the carbon filter and HEPA H13 grade filter which was already set-up.

Once I took the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde out of the box, all I needed to do was attach the head to the body which slotted in easily. Next, I plugged it into an electrical outlet and turned it on by the power button located on the screen… that was it!

With all Dyson products, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is compatible with the MyDyson app so you can use your phone to turn the purifier on and off, customise the airflow and angle, and review your home’s air quality statistics. But, if you don’t like having tons of apps on your phone, you don’t have to use the app as the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde has a remote control and easy-to-use interface.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: Design and features

Weighing 11.9kg and measuring 830mm height, 434mm length and 415mm width, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde isn’t as big as some other Dyson purifiers and fans but it’s not small by any means. What makes it standout is its design which is different from the style of other Dyson purifiers.

Stepping away from the tall ‘loop’ style, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde has a spherical design with a purple body and a silver and gold cone-like head. The ‘head’ has a black centre screen and the on/off button sits beneath it, and the inside of the cone is where the airflow comes out. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde also has wheels on the bottom so despite its bulk, it’s easy to move around.

Speaking of airflow, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is designed for larger homes and rooms, as it has an impressive 10 metre projection. This reach means the purifier can pump clean air around the room, while filtering and destroying allergens, dust and bacteria from the air at the same time.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

How this works is the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde uses Cone Aerodynamics and the Coanda effect which merges two air streams over a smooth surface. It delivers clean and condensed air to your home while bringing dirty air back into the body of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde so the three-phase filtration system removes and kills bacteria.

In addition to removing bacteria from the air, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles, and removes gases, odours, and kills formaldehyde if it detects its presence. The MyDyson app or the screen will show you what the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is doing, what it’s detected and the quality of the air in your home so you know how it’s working to improve your living space.

What puts many people off of using air purifiers on a regular basis is the amount of noise they produce. But Dyson has engineered the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde with active noise cancellation so it makes as little noise as possible, even at maximum output. Aside from its purification, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde can also be used as the best Dyson fan and has 10 fan levels and three angles to choose from.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: Performance

As expected, the airflow and projection of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is incredibly powerful. I set it up in the corner of my kitchen and found that when the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde was in action, it easily pumped clean air around my entire kitchen, dining and living room.

I have an awful extractor fan in my kitchen, and my fire alarm often goes off because it’s not the best at drawing in steam, so having the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde was so helpful, especially during mealtimes. As well as pushing air around the room, I noticed that the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde pulled in a lot of the food smoke and other allergens flying around so it did leave the air in my home feeling fresher.

I was pleasantly surprised by the noise cancellation of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. Even at full power, it made hardly any noise compared to other purifiers I’ve used and its sibling, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde . It’s not completely silent but it's not irritating or distracting.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Personally, I quite enjoy using a screen rather than an app, although the MyDyson app is something I like using from time to time. But the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde display is incredibly comprehensive, considering how small it is and how little room it takes up on the head of the purifier. Using the remote control, it’s easy to customise and flick through the options, including the projection and airflow angles, as well as look through the quality in the room.

I’ve always enjoyed the ‘loopy’ Dyson purifier designs but the new look of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is my favourite. It’s still pretty bulky but the silver, gold and purple colours are attractive and it looks nice sitting in a room. However, if you’d rather have a purifier that blends into the background, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde might not do it for you. The wheels make it easy to move around, although the cord doesn’t stretch too far so that’s something to consider when you go to set it up.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: verdict

I found the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde a joy to use and it made the air in my home feel fresher and clearer. The projection is truly impressive and the noise cancellation means you can still hear and speak to the people in your house, even if you’re standing right next to it and it’s at full blast! The power and purification of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the best I’ve ever tried so I can’t give it any less than 5 stars.

The only negatives I had about the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde was its bulk. It’s not small and is a little chunky so it will stick out like a sore thumb if your home is minimal and neutrally coloured. If you don’t use it all the time, it’ll also get in the way but the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is something you’d want to use all the time, because of how technologically advanced it is and how much of a difference it makes to the air quality of your house.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review: alternatives to consider

If you want something similar to the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, a good alternative to consider is the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde. It purifies, humidifies and cools while destroying harmful bacteria. It has that ‘loop’ design that Dyson is known for and it’s cheaper than the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde at £699.99.