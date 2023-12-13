The Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the most powerful air purifier I’ve ever seen

Dyson has officially launched its new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, after teasing its release earlier this year. Its most powerful and quietest air purifier to date, I got to see the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde in action, and I was incredibly impressed by its projection and air flow.

While Dyson is arguably best known for its range of best vacuum cleaners , the brand has expanded into various areas of the home, including air treatment . Its fans, heaters, humidifiers and best air purifiers have become increasingly popular and can be used in multiple ways. For example, its humidifiers can also be used to purify and cool the air around you.

In 2023, Dyson announced many new products to its ever growing collection. Earlier this year, the company announced its new range of floorcare solutions, including the Dyson Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner , its latest Dyson Gen5 Detect cordless vacuum, and the Submarine wet roller head . But the product that I was most excited to see from the announcements was the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde.

Dyson has doubled down on indoor air quality with the new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde . Designed for larger rooms and homes, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde has an impressive 10 metre projection that pumps clean air around the room, while filtering and destroying bacteria and allergens from the air.

With air quality in mind, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde uses Cone Aerodynamics and the Coanda effect to merge two air streams over a smooth surface. What this technology does is deliver clean condensed air to all areas and corners of the room while displacing dirty air back towards the filter. Its new three-phase filtration system removes more NO2 than its predecessors, while capturing 99.95% of particles.

(Image credit: Dyson)

A major drawback of air purifiers is the noise they make but Dyson has thought of everything with the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. It uses active noise cancellation so it makes as little noise as possible, even when used at its maximum output. For more details, have a look at what we thought of it during the Dyson launch event earlier in the year.

Recently, I visited the Dyson offices and got to see the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde in action. The first thing I noticed during the event and in person was the new design of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. Compared to its range of fans, purifiers and humidifiers, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde doesn’t have the large loopy design but instead is more condensed and has a spherical cone shaped head. This and the purple and gold colours immediately caught my attention and after trying out the controls, I could see that the new design makes a big impact on how the device works.

One thing I think puts people off about Dyson fans or purifiers is the size but I was surprised to see that the Dyson Big+Quiet Purifier Formaldehyde isn’t as big as it might appear in pictures. As it’s designed for bigger spaces, it obviously needs to have a good size itself, but everything has been cleverly designed and packed away so it can easily fit anywhere in your house without taking up too much space.

When I turned on the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde using the controls, I was blown away (quite literally!) by the air flow and projection. The maximum level pushed clean air out extremely far around the room and the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde made hardly any noise, particularly compared to other purifiers. A full review of the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is coming soon to T3 so keep your eyes peeled for that.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is available to buy now for £879.99 in the UK.